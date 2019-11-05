Approval would override mayoral veto

A special meeting of Tekamah City Council was set for 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, to approve a real estate purchase.
Again.
Following a closed session during its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 24, the council approved purchasing the old Tiger Bowl building for $35,000. The intent is to turn the site into a city office complex and community center.
But by Friday, mayor Ron Grass had vetoed the proposal, citing the cost of what might happen next. Should the council choose to have the current building demolished and build a new one, costs could easily exceed $1 million.
There is not, however, any plan to do anything.
Council member Kelly Adamson, the city’s public buildings commissioner, told the Plaindealer that no plan exists to develop the site. The question at hand is simply to purchase the property or not.
The renovation project currently under way at City Auditorium removed the office space from the 80-year-old facility. The council has known for more than two years that a new home for city offices would be necessary, City offices currently share space with the police department in what was termed a temporary situation when it was implemented over the summer. Adamson said the council has explored several options, but none has been satisfactory.
The bowling alley site, located the corner of 13th and L streets, has certain advantages, she said. It’s central location makes it highly visible for residents and guests. It also could blend well with other improvement projects going on north of L Street.
Adamson said the ideal situation would be to partner with the local veterans organizations and the Lions Club to move them into a permanent home across the street, making it possible for the school to purchase the Vets Hall and begin expansion work on the west side of the street.
But all of that is speculation, Adamson said.
“All we’re saying is, let’s buy it and make a plan and help move the community forward,” she said.
In other business Oct. 24, the council:
—Heard a report from engineer Julie Ogden regarding the Tiger Loop Trail.
The trail is designed to provide a paved walking path through Memorial Park and around the football field. The project is spearheaded by volunteers, but the city is paying the cost for engineering.
Bids for the project came in well over expectations. The prospect of rebidding the project was discussed, but not accepted.
Ogden presented a couple of other options to the council.
One involves getting permission from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to shorten the route. It involves cutting the loop off before it crosses the drainage ditch north of the softball fields. It would add a paved path from Memorial Park to the front gate of the football field, but shortens the loop by 900 feet.
Doing so means trail proponents would only need to raise another $20,000 to fully fund completion instead of over $50,000.
Game and Parks has approved a $250,000 grant toward the project, but it was presented as a 4,400-foot loop, not the shorter version.
Ogden said the commission “has skin in the game, They’ll want to see you finish.”
If they won’t allow the change, the project can be paused until the total amount is raised.
Ogden said she would approach commission representatives regarding the change during a meeting Nov. 5 in Lincoln.