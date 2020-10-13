Livestock producers in Burt, Washington, Dodge, Cuming, Thurston, Douglas, Wayne & Colfax counties who have suffered grazing losses due to drought in 2020 can turn to the USDA’s Livestock Forage Disaster Program for help.
Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall said LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately-owned land, leased land where the producer has a risk in the grazing or fire on federally managed land. Producers in the above named counties are eligible to apply for 2020 LFP benefits on native pasture and improved pasture.
Counties become eligible for the program due to drought status as shown on the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“Prolonged drought conditions have created a need for livestock disaster assistance programs in Burt County,” said Hall. “I encourage all affected livestock producers to contact the FSA office to schedule an appointment to enroll in the program. We will be asking for your grazing livestock numbers and reviewing the pasture certification.”
Livestock producers must complete the LFP application and provide required supporting documentation before program benefits can be determined and issued. The deadline to apply is Jan. 30, 2021, for losses that occurred in 2020.
Eligible livestock includes alpaca, beef cattle, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, poultry, reindeer, sheep or swine that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland. Several factors are considered regarding producer eligibility, including that a producer must have risk in the eligible livestock and risk in the eligible grazing lands.
Visit farmers.gov/recover to learn more about LFP
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.