Ballots mailed to bond voters

Voters in the Tekamah-Herman school district are being asked to approve a $12.5 million bond issue to finance school improvements.
They should already have a ballot, in fact.
The bond election is being conducted by mail. County clerks in Burt and Washington counties mailed ballots to registered voters last week. Instructions on how to complete and return the ballot are included with each mailing. Every registered voter in a household will get their own mailing.
Voters are asked to return their ballots to their originating county clerk’s office by 5 p.m. March 10.
As the lead county, all of the ballots will be counted in Tekamah, Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel said. She expects to count ballots March 11 and have the canvassing board certify the results the same day.
People who need to register, or to update their registration—because they’ve moved, for example—must do so before Feb. 28 to be eligible to vote in the special election. Anyone who needs to register, or update a current registration, must do so in person at their respective county clerk’s office. A ballot would be issued in person in those cases.
Young people who are now 17 but will turn 18 prior to the general election in November are eligible to vote in this election, Freidel said, as long as they are properly registered.
District patrons had a chance to get any lingering questions answered during either of two public information sessions held last week. School officials said about 40 attended the Feb. 16 meeting in Herman while another 60 came the meeting held in Tekamah the next night.
A definitive plan of exactly what will go where is not yet available. Architect Bob Soukup with Carlson West Povandra told Monday’s gathering that final design drawings will commence once the bond passes, should that happen.
The new addition would feature a secure entrance, new science classroom and lab space, a commons area that doubles as a lunch area for secondary school students, as well as a new gym complete with new locker rooms, a wrestling room and a weight room/fitness center that would be available to for public use.
The new gym would replace the Herman gym which has been taken out of service, leaving the district with one. Some practices in the gym start as early as 6 a.m. and some finish as late as 8:30 p.m. It is used nearly every class period of the day and sometimes high school and elementary gym classes overlap, forcing both age groups to share the space.
Soukup said bids for the project could be let late this summer. Construction should take 15 months.
Tobin Buchanan with First National Capital Markets, who has been serving as a financial advisor for the district, said the overarching theme of the project is to address as many needs as possible without impacting taxes.
The district will need $808,000 a year for 20 years to service the bond debt. Currently, 13.8 cents of tax levy feeds a building fund. The district has used money in that account to complete several smaller projects, including renovation of the former Tekamah Motors building which is slated to open this week as the district’s Career Education Center.
Buchanan said the district still will tax the 13.8 cents, but 9.1 cents of it will be placed into a dedicated bond fund. School officials say that if the bond doesn’t pass, the district likely will continue taxing the 13.8 cents and piecemealing projects as is done now.
The new addition will be added to the southeast corner of the main building and extend south into where M Street is now. The bond issue also would pay to relocate M Street, which has already received the city’s blessing, and pay to turn the majority of the South Campus property into parking. A bid to demolish the buildings the district owns on the west side of Main Street south of M already has been let. Work will commence once the classrooms in the old Trades and Industries building is vacated.
How long the street construction takes will depend on how the construction manager wants to address it, school officials said. Once the buildings are demolished, construction on the new street could start while the old one is still in use.