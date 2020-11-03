Burt County producers soon will receive ballots 2020 County Committee election.
According to Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall, the county is divided into three Local Administrative Areas. A different area holds an election every year to choose its representative. Elected County Committee members serve a three-year term.
To be counted, ballots must be returned to the FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 7, 2020. Voting by proxy, including power of attorney, is prohibited. The committee will open ballots at its first meeting in December.
Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot can obtain one from the FSA office.
This year’s election includes eligible voters generally located in Pershing, Craig North and South, Summit North and South, and Arizona North and South townships.
The area has one candidate for this year’s election. Sandy Brummond is nominated to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. She produces corn and soybeans along with her husband Greg.
Brummond currently serves on the committee as what the USDA calls a “minority advisor.” Hall said the position is required if there isn’t a female on the committee. In the event of her election, the advisor position becomes unnecessary.
Quentin Connealy is the area’s current representative and serves as the committee’s chairperson. He is not eligible for re-election because he has served the maximum three consecutive terms.
“We want to thank Quentin for his 9 years serving on the Burt County Committee,” Hall said.
Other members on the committee are Jay Johnson and Dan Kahlandt.
County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and USDA, Hall said. Farmers and ranchers elected to county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on commodity price support programs, conservation programs, incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities, emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.