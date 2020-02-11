Burt County Attorney Frank Barron is among two finalists for the vacant judgeship in the Sixth Judicial District.
Following a public hearing Jan. 31, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the district named Barron and Fremont attorney Timothy M. Schulz as finalists for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Matt Samuelson. The two now will be interviewed by Gov. Pete Ricketts who will name Samuelson’s replacement. No timetable is specified for the appointment.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be Blair, in Washington County, with the understanding that the judge is also expected to cover Burt County and to assist one day per week in Dodge County.
The Sixth District includes Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The district’s county courts currently are served by three judges: Hon. Douglas L. Luebe, seated in Cedar County; Hon. Kurt T. Rager, Dakota County; and Hon. Kenneth J. Vampola, Dodge County.
Luebe has been hearing cases in Burt County since Samuelson’s retirement while Rager has been covering Washington County.
Barron served as Deputy Burt County Attorney under Dan Smith until 2014 when the county’s voters gave him the top job after Smith did not seek re-election. Barron ran unopposed for re-election in 2018.
Should he be named the next county judge for this area, it will be up to the county Board of Supervisors to appoint a replacement for the remainder of Barron’s term. The term expires at the end of 2022.