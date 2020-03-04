Burt County Attorney Frank Barron has been named as a county court judge for Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District.
The announcement was made March 3 by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Barron, 37, has served as Burt County Attorney since January 2015. His duties as county attorney have included prosecuting felony cases, dealing with child support matters and representing and advising the Burt County Board of Supervisors.
Barron has also run a private practice in Tekamah since 2009, where he has focused primarily on civil litigation. At the practice, he has handled family law, corporation formation and debt defense cases, and he has also represented the Winnebago Tribe.
Barron said Tuesday afternoon that being named a county judge was at once exciting and a relief. He said it was exciting because it fulfills a dream he has held for a very long time.
“It’s a relief because this has been a very long and difficult process,” he said. “It’s nice to get the result.”
The process is a long way from complete, he said. The next steps are for him to wind up his private practice, which could take several months, and to resign his post as county attorney. He said he soon will be receiving a packet of information and instructions from the Nebraska Supreme Court which must be completed before he assumes the bench.
Upon his resignation, the county board will have to appoint a replacement to fill out the remainder of his term which ends in December 2022.
Barron holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Longwood University in Farmville, Va., and a Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University in Lansing, Mich. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association as well as the Dodge County Bar Association, where he served as president from May 2017 to May 2018.
Barron has taken part in the Nebraska Leadership Academy and volunteers as a coach for Arlington Youth Sports and the Fremont YMCA.
He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Matt Samuelson.
The Sixth District is comprised of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The primary place of office for Judge Barron will be Blair. He will also cover Burt County and assist one day per week in Dodge County.