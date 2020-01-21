Burt County Attorney Frank Barron is among seven candidates seeking to fill a vacancy on the county court bench in the Sixth Judicial District.
Barron is joined by Greg M. Ariza, of Omaha; Patrick M. Lee, Kearney; Mark D. Raffety, Omaha; Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont; Desirae M. Solomon, Omaha; and Christina L. Thornton, Omaha; in seeking to fill the opening caused by the retirement of Judge Matt Samuelson.
The Sixth District is comprised of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be Blair with the understanding that the judge is expected to cover Burt County and to assist one day per week in Dodge County.
A public hearing in front of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the district courtroom in the Washington County Courthouse, in Blair, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.
For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call 402-471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1
Commission members include: attorneys Dan Smith, of Lyons; Michael Tasset, Oakland; David Drew, Blair and Shane Placek, Fremont. Lay members are: Jane E. Martin-Hoffman, Fremont; Jerry Nicholson, Emerson; Roxanne R. Kracl, Fremont; and Gregory Boone, Blair.