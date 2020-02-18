At a special meeting Thursday evening, Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education awarded a bid to demolish the South Campus.
An Omaha company, Anderson Excavation, submitted the lowest bid among the four received by the 2 p.m. deadline. The company offered to do the work for $109,000. The highest bid came in at $306,815.
Plans call for the demolition of all the property the school district owns along Main Street between L and M streets. Almost two years ago, Tekamah Community Foundation put up part of the money to but the property the district didn’t already own. The demolition fulfills an agreement with the foundation that the property would be levelled within two years.
Demolition also would make way for the proposed expansion project at the school. A bond issue will be placed before the district’s voters this week in a by-mail election. The bond would a plan to add an extension onto the southeast corner of the main high school building. Part of the demolition zone would become a newly rerouted M Street with the remainder being turned into parking.