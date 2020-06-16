St. Patrick’s Catholic Church is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, June 30, from noon to 6 p.m.
In a COVID-related change of procedures, all prospective donors must make appointments for this blood drive. Appointments can be made by contacting Joan Andrew at 402-870-0240; or by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code 009197.
All blood types are welcome and wanted. The coronavirus pandemic has led to a shortage of blood and donations are urgently needed to meet the demand. The Red Cross also is testing for COVID-19 antibodies.
Donors through the month of June also are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon gift card via e-mail.