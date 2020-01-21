Burt County employees will receive a 2 percent cost of living adjustment on their paychecks beginning with the January pay period.
The Burt County Board of Supervisors, at their meeting Jan. 14, voted to make the increase “across-the-board” and not exclude employees based on time of service or any other factors. The bump exceeds the 1.6 percent federal cost of living adjustment.
The Board also voted to authorize Burt County Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka to require the engineering firm of Mainelli Wagner & Associates Inc., of Lincoln, to affect a change order in the amount of $12,000. The amount is to cover liquidated damages on the Tekamah East Overlay, the county road project for which the firm was contracted.
In other highway news, Chytka reported to the board that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had recently deposited $16,000 for repairs required on a bridge located west of Oakland on County Road L. Chytka said there had been streambank erosion and the county had needed to install rip rap to protect the bank from further damage. She also was informed of the Board’s approval of the purchase of a Jet side dump trailer. The equipment is expected to make upcoming road repairs more efficient.
In other business Jan. 14, the supervisors:
—Passed three resolutions. Resolution 2020-02 dealt with the defunct Region 5/6 Emergency Management tower located in the Decatur Township. Since Region 5/6 no longer exists, the county will assume control and responsibility for the 100-foot tower which houses radio repeater equipment for the Burt County Sheriff’s Department and, possibly, the local fire department.
District No. 4 Supervisor Paul Richards, who represents the area, said the county should look at the possibility of getting other services connected onto the tower.
Resolution 2020-03 was passed to recognize the 15 years of service retiring Sheriff Bob Pickell had rendered to the county. The board wished him well in his retirement and in all his future endeavors. A small gathering was held after the meeting.
The third resolution, Resolution 2020-01, was basically a housekeeping item. It authorized county depositories for 2020.