Burt County students ‘Connect the Dots’ on career map

Knowing where to start can be difficult if you’re not sure where you are going. Thanks to the UNL Extension, Burt County underclassmen now have a better appreciation of where they stand and their options.
Almost 150 students representing all three Burt County schools were on hand Tuesday in Lyons to take part in the Connect the Dots program.
“The program is designed to give students the opportunity to learn about careers of interest,” said Extension Educator Jennifer Hansen. “It also demonstrates how to “connect the dots” from ninth grade, through postsecondary and into the workplace.”
Prior to attending the workshop, students completed Kuder career exploration activities conducted by their school. The activities calculate a student’s career interests as well as providing education planning and guidance. School’s generally use the assessment for things throughout the school year, Hansen said.
Connect the Dots is an interactive career exploration simulation project. Now in its 11th year, the program provides youth an increased ability to demonstrate professional communication and make informed decisions about their college and career aspirations.
As the students arrived they were handed name badges with their assessed career field. After a brief introduction, students were asked to visit the various tables arranged around the Lyons Community Center.
Each table represented a different career field or educational opportunity based on the Nebraska Department of Education career cluster model. Students visiting the tables could learn more about their favorite careers, find out that they needed additional post-secondary education or other requirements before being able to go onto the next step on their career path.
Some students had their ideas re-affirmed. Tekamah-Herman students Addisen Regalado and Noel Monif were both considering entering the medical field. After visiting a few tables, they were able to check that indeed they were on the right path for success in that field.
Oakland-Craig students Payton Novak and Johnna Peterson are interested in agricultural endeavors. Novak wants to get into plant science, while Peterson is eyeing agricultural business.
“I learned that the better you do in high school the more options you have later on,” Novak said. Peterson agreed, stating that being involved in more activities in high school also opens doors later in life.
Time was also spent with students networking with local and state-level employers as well as with representatives of post-secondary institutions. Afterwards, students partook of motivated skills sessions and resume building sessions.
As a result of the Connecting the Dots program, 90% of participants say this program has helped them explore future career options, Hansen said. Also, 88% of participants have a better idea of what they might do after high school.
“This program wouldn’t be possible without all the great Burt County volunteers,” Hansen said.