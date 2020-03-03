Although area voters will have few local decisions to make during the May 12 primary election, their voices can be heard at the federal level.
Nebraska Secretary for State Bob Evnen last week set the slate for the state’s presidential primary.
Candidates include, in alphabetical order by party: Republican Party—Donald J. Trump, Bill Weld; Democratic Party—Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren; Libertarian Party—Max Abramson, Daniel Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, Adam Kokesh.
Nebraska law provides that the Secretary of State, the state’s chief election officer, place candidates on the primary ballot who have been reported by the national news media as presidential candidates.
The office of Secretary of State conducted a review to determine the presidential primary list for the State of Nebraska.
“In compliance with state law, my decision is not based on winners and losers, rather, which candidates are recognized nationally as active presidential candidates,” Evnen said.
The secretary also noted that his office has conferred with the Nebraska Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties about the candidates.
The candidates have until March 10, 2020, to file an affidavit with the Secretary of State to remove their name from ballot if they wish to do so. March 12, 2020 is the last day for partisan presidential candidates who are not listed to file for the primary via petition. By the statutory deadline of March 20, 2020, the Secretary of State will certify the statewide ballot. For more information and a list of statewide candidates, visit the Secretary of State’s website: https://sos.nebraska.gov/
Locally, one name won’t appear on a ballot in May or during the general election in November. Tekamah City Council member Kelly Adamson is not up for re-election this year as previously reported. An effort to have her recalled also did not draw enough signatures to place that question on the ballot. Adamson’s term expires in 2022.
The East Ward representative to be elected this cycle is the seat being held by Chad Zink. He has said he will not stand for re-election and has thrown his support behind political newcomer Matt Cass, the only candidate to file for election so far. Nonincumbents had until the close of business March 2 to file for office.
Gary Anderson, the senior member of Tekamah City Council and the current council president, had filed to retain his West Ward seat.
Under state law, nonpartisan races don’t need a primary unless the candidate pool is greater than twice the number of available seats.