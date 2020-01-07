Carr family enjoying a special Christmas ‘gift’

All babies are a gift.
Lyons couple Matt and Shandra Carr got a gift just in time for Christmas. Their third child, a third son, was born at 2:02 a.m. on Christmas Eve at Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital, plenty of time to be named the Plaindealer’s Last Baby of the Year.
Lincoln Matthew Carr joins his brothers William, who they call Liam, 7, and Landon, 4, at the family’s cozy home on the north edge of Lyons.
Lincoln was 7 lbs., 10 oz. and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Bruce and Karen Carr of Oakland and Troy and Sharlene Swier from Marion, S.D. Great-grandparents are Thomas and Sandrau Swier from Sioux Falls, S.D., and Leah Mae Cameron of Tekamah.
Shandra said the name Lincoln was chosen because very early in her pregnancy, she ran in the Lincoln half-marathon in memory of Megan Cameron.
“I was a little nervous about running, but I’d been training for three months and I thought I should do it, but I didn’t want to overdo it,” Shandra said.
Lincoln’s middle name also follows a tradition of keeping certain names in the family. Liam is named after Matt’s great-grandfather, Bill Cameron, while Landon’s middle name is Mack, also a longstanding name in the Cameron line.
“Matthew means ‘gift from God’, and I think that’s especially appropriate, being born on Christmas Eve,” Shandra said.
At the outset, Lincoln’s birth seemed pretty uneventful. But it didn’t stay that way.
After her contractions started, Shandra and Matthew got to the hospital at about 10 p.m. on Monday night, but it was soon learned that every time she had a contraction, the baby’s heart rate dropped.
“When it went under 40, they decided to do an emergency Caesarean section, Shandra said. “That’s when we found out the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck.
“Thank goodness for modern medicine.”
But it’s been all quiet at home—or as quiet as it can be with two brothers and a dog in the house.
“He doesn’t seem to mind the noise a bit,” Shandra said. “His brothers love him and wherever he is, that’s where the dog is. (The dog) checks the bassinet every night.”
Shandra is on leave from her part-time job at the dental clinic in Oakland. Matt continues his job with the Iowa Air National Guard, based in Sgt. Bluff.