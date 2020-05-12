What does a school nurse do?
Well, if you’re Tekamah-Herman’s school nurse Cathy Chatt, you bandage boo-boos and make sure prescribed medication is taken. But, you also cure upset stomachs, examine cuts that were acquired over the weekend and calm the qualms about a recently lost tooth.
“I always wanted them to feel good about coming to the health room,” Chatt said. “They could stay with me a while until they felt better.”
She’s dealt with everything from bandaging a cut to the death of a seventh grade boy, said Tekamah-Herman teacher Jane Walford. She always handled it with grace, she said.
This will be her last year at the school. Chatt started nursing in 1975 and came to work for the Tekamah-Herman School District in 1980. She graduated from the Clarkson School of Nursing.
She initially attended UNO with the aim of becoming a teacher like her mother. During that time she decided nursing was a more interesting career path.
“I’ve loved every minute I’ve been a nurse,” she said. “It’s a very diverse field.”
After graduating, Chatt worked at a nursing home and at the hospital in Blair. She also spent a few years working as a surgical nurse at UNMC.
While working with the doctors as they taught the med students, she picked up a lot of interesting knowledge about human anatomy. She has observed a living heart beating in a person’s chest. Yet, as broad and varied as a profession in nursing can be, she said her time at Tekamah-Herman was the highlight of her career.
“I wouldn’t have given up working at the school for any of the different things I could have done as a nurse,” Chatt said. “I’m retiring now because my daughter in Boston is expecting twins. I feel I should be there for her. It wouldn’t be fair to the school to be gone for extended periods of time.”
While she considered every child that came through her door as special, there were those distinctive cases.
“The little ones – they are special because they are the little ones,” Chatt said. “Those that you spend a little more time with – you get to know them more.”
Her panacea for many things consisted of a mint or even a couple of crackers.
“Mints settle your stomach. It is an old remedy,” Chatt said. “Crackers are good on an empty stomach. If you’re hungry they can tide you over until lunch.”
In addition to nurse, Chatt wore other hats as well. She’s as much of a social worker as a nurse, said her daughter Cindy Chatt. Nurse Chatt is the person teachers can turn to when a student doesn’t have a basic necessity of life agreed Walford.
It’s always been about the children.
“They’ve been my whole life,” Chatt said. “I just wanted them to know: I’m your nurse. I’m here for you.”