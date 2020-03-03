Grant funding from the Nebraska Environmental Trust Grant, along with cost-share assistance from the Papio-Missouri River NRD, is helping the City of Tekamah solve a long standing problem with its water.
For several years, the city has been plagued with high nitrate levels in its well water.
Tekamah currently has five different municipal drinking water wells: two wells pump water from beneath the floodplain and the other three pump water from the older sandstone in the bluffs. Of these five wells, three have experienced high nitrate levels at various times; although, the high levels seem to come and go.
The city had to stop pumping from one of the sandstone wells in 2013 due to the high level of nitrates, above 10 parts per million, the maximum contaminant level. The other two wells with occasionally high nitrate levels are two of the city’s larger wells, one lies in the Missouri River valley and the other in the hills.
When these two wells are used, studies show nitrate levels increase the longer that each of the wells is pumped. Experts say that’s an indication that higher nitrate levels in groundwater closer to the surface is being drawn down into the well after it has been running. For this reason, Tekamah water operators currently rotate their usage of the wells and blend the water in order to keep nitrate levels below maximum standards.
Acccording to Paul Woodward project manager with the Papio NRD, a possible solution is to seal the pure water from deep in the ground away from the high-nitrate water that’s closer to the surface.
He said Tekamah’s situation is pretty common.
“Anything built in the last 30 to 50 years is just an iron pipe sunk in the ground,” he said. “That allows anything close to the casing to get pulled down into the aquifer.”
The procedure is first being implemented on the municipal well next to the fire station. This location has four old steel wells capped just below ground, plus the municipal well.
The first step was to first determine if proper groundwater seals could be placed outside of the old well casings to prevent higher nitrate groundwater from being drawn down into the drinking water well.
Testing by a Mead-based company, Groundwater Solutions Group, LLC, showed that’s exactly what was happening.
Based on this information, the City directed Groundwater Solution Group to perform an enhanced decommissioning of the four old steel wells. During this process, the lower section of each steel well (more than 60 feet below the surface of the ground) is filled with bentonite chips which allowed to set and harden. Next, a punch is lowered into the well between 50 and 60 ft and holes are punctured in the steel casing. Another set of puncture holes are made in the steel casing around 12 ft below ground. Pressurized grout is then injected into the well between 40 and 60 ft underground. If the pressurized grout is successful, it will flow out into the sand and gravel pack placed around the well casing and be forced up along the outside of the well, until it can be seen coming back into the well by a special camera. Once this is verified, the rest of the steel well is filled with cement grout and completely sealed up to the surface. This procedure was four for all four previously capped 6-inch steel wells.
Water samples were taken over a six-hour period from the municipal well after this work was performed, Woodward said. This time, nitrate levels dropped to below 2 ppm and stayed below 2 ppm for the duration of the six-hour test.
While these results are promising, one phase of the project still has to be completed, Woodward said. During the last phase, the pump from the fire station well will be pulled out. Then, puncture holes will be made in the outer casing of the well between 50 and 60 ft below ground to match with the elevation of the thick blue clay layer. Using pressure packs above and below this elevation in the well, grout will be injected outside of the casing to form a new seal between the upper and lower zones of the aquifer.
“This final step should ensure that higher nitrate levels found closer to the surface no longer impact the drinking water pumped from the fire station well,” he said.
Woodward said the same process could be used, if necessary, on the city’s other wells. “It’s a procedure we think is less expensive than replacing a well.”