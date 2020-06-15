Lied Tekamah Library is now open for walk-in traffic.
The library is open six days a week with new hours. Social distancing rules also are in place.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Patrons are asked to not linger at the library, rather they should get their materials and leave.
They also must use hand sanitizer upon entering the building and wear a mask. If you don’t have one, masks are available at the front desk.
No more than 10 people may be in the building at any time. That means no parties, gatherings or events can be scheduled and the meeting room is not available.
There will not be access to toys or kids computers. Only two people may use the adult computers at any time.