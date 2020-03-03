City 840 money to pay for downtown demolition work

The removal of dilapidated buildings from the business sector has been identified as a goal for downtown improvement. The problem has always been how to pay for it.
During its meeting Thursday night, Tekamah City Council took advantage of one of its newest tools to help pay for an extensive demolition project. Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. approached the council seeking $77,500 from the city’s LB 840 fund—collected from a half-cent sales tax to pay for economic development efforts— to help pay for demolition of the three downtown storefronts it owns. The buildings have been knocked down, but the debris has yet to be completely removed. That process is expected to take about a week.
The total cost of the project has been targeted at $151,845, including over $100,000 in demolition costs.
Following a wide-ranging and sometimes contentious discussion that lasted nearly an hour, the council voted 3-0 to grant TIDC the money it asked for. Council member Chad Zink abstained from the voting because he is a TIDC board member.
TIDC president Kevin Brenneis told the council the group took advantage of an opening to help forward one of the goals outlined in the city’s 2016 strategic plan and started a process to create a desirable space for future development.
Mayor Ron Grass said he was uncomfortable granting the request citing “to many things that weren’t done and too many things yet to be done,” to pay for the work up front.
Brenneis said TIDC wasn’t looking for a check Thursday night, it simply wanted an assurance that the money would be available when it comes time to pay the bill.
Among the mayor’s concerns were a failure to cap water and sewer lines in the proper places and the proximity of the project to one of the city’s water wells.
There is a basement under half of two of the razed buildings. The basement is to be filled with construction debris, thereby saving on the cost to have it hauled to a certified landfill. The hole is 530 feet from the city’s well located behind the fire station, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy requires at least 500 feet of separation in such cases. The concern is lead contamination from painted bricks left in the hole.
Also discussed at length were missteps in the permitting process. Questions were raised on what TIDC knew or should have known in acquiring the necessary permits, when it knew what it came to know and which party—TIDC, the contractor or the city—should be responsible to disseminate that information.
Zink was upset that the city would issue a permit and then come back and stop work over an impropriety.
“We had a city permit when we started,” he said. “If there was an issue, it should have been addressed before you gave us the permit.”
Building Inspector John Manson said the contractor should have known the requirements and that the granting of a permit “doesn’t mean you can proceed without inspections.”
Brenneis admitted that mistakes were made throughout the process, “but the TIDC’s intent was to take down a building you wanted taken down. I know some feelings got hurt and there were some miscommunications, but we’re trying to move forward.”
Council member Jane Walford said that since the buildings have been levelled, the “genie is out of the bottle,” and the process has to move forward.
“This wouldn’t happen if the TIDC didn’t do it,” she said of the demolition, “and we need them to be a viable entity going forward.”
Walford the project was the first major demolition effort in the business district and there will be more.
“It behooves us to have some kind of checklist for projects like this,” she said. “Pointing fingers at each other doesn’t help. Lets keep our tempers in check and figure out what needs to happen.”
The money was granted with the condition that water and sewer lines be properly capped.