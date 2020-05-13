Last fall, Tekamah City Council voiced its intention to purchase the former Tiger Bowl property for development into a new home for the city’s municipal office.
After a mayoral veto of the proposal was overridden, a successful petition drive put the brakes on the proposal until the public could have its say on the matter.
They spoke Tuesday and said its OK.
By a 306-266 count, city voters gave the council permission to proceed. The vote does not ratify a purchase, nor are any plans in place to develop the site. The vote simply gives the council approval to make the purchase.
The results followed an election season of relatively heavy voter turnout despite the social distancing measures in place to battle the coronavirus. In the days leading up to the election, 1,618 early voting ballots were cast in the county, surpassing the 1,358 total votes cast in the 2018 primary. That election saw Tekamah’s acceptance of an LB 840 economic development plan and tax on the ballot. This year’s mail-in count also exceeded the 2016 primary total of 1,437 votes where voters helped narrow the field in three contested county board races and the Oakland City Council race.
Initial numbers showed approval of the proposed Tiger Bowl purchase holding a 249-217 margin after the early ballots were counted. On Election Day, 368 votes were cast countywide—106 of them were in Tekamah where approving the proposal held a 57-49 advantage.
Most of the primary was dedicated to choosing candidates to run in the general election in November. Republican, Democrat and Libertarian voters made their selections for races including President of the Untied States, U.S. Senator and the District 1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
County voters joined their brethren statewide in making incumbent Donald Trump the Republican standard bearer. Joe Biden earned the Democratic Party’s nod. On the Libertarian slate, county voters made four write-in selections, but Adam Kokesh was the county party’s choice. Statewide, Jo Jorgensen earned the spot on the November ballot with 508 votes, Kokesh finished third in that race.
Republican incumbent Ben Sasse will face challenges for his U.S. Senate seat from Democrat Chris Janicek and Libertarian Gene Sladek in November. Angie Phillips edged out Janicek 135-132 in Burt County. Sasse was a 1,001-203 winner over Matt Innis in Burt County on the way to compiling 208,510 votes, 75 percent of the statewide count. The total is believed to be a record for any Nebraska candidate in any federal race.
In the Dist. 1 race for the U.S. House, incumbent Republican Jeff Fortenberry was unopposed on the party ticket. Burt County Democrats joined others statewide in advancing State Sen. Kate Bolz to the November ballot. Dennis Grace is the Libertarian candidate.
Patty Gubbels and Mike Goos both advance to the November election in the race for the Dist. 3 seat on the State Board of Education. The seat is being vacated by incumbent Rachel Wise. The Oakland woman is leaving the board after serving two terms. Gubbels, a career educator and current vice president of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education, was a 1,110-455 winner over Goos in Burt County and a 31,449-13,640 in the district which covers 15 counties in northeast Nebraska. A former school psychologist, Goos served for 12 years on the school board for Columbus Public Schools.
Countywide results are not official until the canvassing board meets later this week.