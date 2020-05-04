Spring isn’t just about school dances and track meets. It’s also a time when many students visit colleges to start narrowing down their list of potential sites to further their education.
But with the coronavirus pandemic closing down schools at all levels, high schoolers can’t visit colleges and colleges can’t visit high schools to make initial contacts.
That’s a big concern for Nishja Nuss, guidance counselor at Tekamah-Herman.
“Juniors really continue with their college search during the spring before their senior year,” she said. “I encourage them all to go on visits at least once before senior year starts to help them narrow their college lists down to their top five or top three before starting their senior year.”
Another counselor had sent her a list of colleges offering virtual tours. Students can visit the college virtually by clicking on the links that were provided. She added a few more colleges to the list after reviewing the colleges juniors had mentioned or saved in their college planning Web sites.
Virtual visits aren’t really anything new for many colleges. For example, Wayne State has been offering virtual tours for nearly three years.
“We have seen really positive interest in our online tours and they have proven to be beneficial for students and families,” Kevin Halle, director of admissions at Wayne State, told the Plaindealer. “We have also seen strong participation in our on-line events.”
Like many schools, Wayne State offers a variety of virtual options. Students can view dynamic video content about life at WSC 24 hours a day at explorewaynestatcollege.com. Admissions personnel are available to prospective students, during normal business hours, through its ChatBot “Willy” on the Admissions web page at www.wsc.edu/admissions.
There also are Facebook Live at @Wayne State College Admissions Monday and Wednesday 10:30 to 11 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 2:30 to 3 p.m.
College representatives are personally reaching out to students with calls, texts and e-mails. Many are encouraging the students to do virtual tours as well. Some reps are even volunteering to meet with groups of students to do virtual tours through Facetime or Zoom.
“Some of my seniors have said the college they are going to next year are having meet-and-greet Zooms with students as well,” Nuss said. “They are putting students into small groups and introducing them to each other.”
She said she hadn’t seen it done yet, but she added a few T-H seniors have participated. “They loved it.”
Jadyn Fleischman is one of those students. She’s planning to attend the University f Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall.
While the T-H senior didn’t really need a campus tour, having been there several times over her high school career for various events, the university has been in constant contact with her since she decided about a month ago to attend college there.
She said people from several different departments have called her many times just to check in, to see if she has any questions and see how she was dealing with the pandemic.
Fleischman said they have also sent out several e-mails to keep her and the other incoming freshmen informed. She said it helps a lot.
“I really appreciate them communicating with me and keeping in touch just so I know what is going on as I head off on my own next fall,” Fleischman said. “While the transition may be different than normal, I feel as though I am handling the difference okay because of the constant availability of contact with the university.”
An example is the e-mail she received outlining procedures for new student enrollment. The event for the incoming freshman will now be all virtual.
“We will have a virtual meeting with our assigned academic advisor to set classes for our first semester and ask any questions we need to. Because I won’t be able to actually be on campus, I have used UNL’s Web site to go on a virtual tour of the dorm I will be living in for a reminder as to what exactly is in there so I can prepare for my future and have what I need for that.
“Having this available to students is very beneficial and I am thankful UNL has this option.”
Tekamah-Herman’s policy allows students one college visit day their junior year and one their senior year. Those days do not count against their attendance and cannot be carried over. They either use it or lose it.
“Since we were pretty much out of school the entire fourth quarter, when a lot of our juniors schedule visits (due to nice weather and not having to worry about driving conditions with winter weather) I had asked administration if incoming seniors for the 2020-21 school year could have two college visit days next year instead of one,” Nuss said. “That was granted so they can take two visits that will not hurt their attendance.