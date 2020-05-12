A long line of well-wishers drove by the home of Gail “Finkel” Dorathy last week.
They were there to show support for the Tekamah native who is battling leukemia and to wish him a happy 66th birthday. His family was also on hand to wave back.
“It is so heart-warming and typical of our community,” said Leanne Dorathy, Gail’s wife. “This kind of support and affection.”
Gail was diagnosed with leukemia in March. He was hospitalized for six weeks undergoing treatments. Two weeks into the process, his family was restricted from the hospital due to COVID restrictions. So, the last four weeks he was alone while dealing with the discomfort of his condition and the unknown.
For now, he is at least able to be with his family. On May 7, he had to go back to the hospital for more bone marrow tests. It would take three to five days to get the results, Leanne said.
“Hopefully, we will know what is next,” she said. “Our outlook is optimistic.”
In the meantime, Gail has been able to catch up on watching television. He has received lots of cards and texts with well-wishes, Leanne said. His “work family” at Midwest Service & Supply has been terrific, they said.
Anyone desiring to drop a line to Gail and his family can send correspondence to: 221 North 14th Street, Tekamah, NE 68061.