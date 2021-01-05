Conservation Reserve Program general signup now open

The 2021 signup periods for general Conservation Reserve Program and CRP Grasslands offers have been announced. Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall said general signup for CRP will run from now to Feb. 12, 2021. Signup for CRP Grasslands runs from March 15, 2021, to April 23, 2021. Both programs are competitive and provide annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
“CRP and the focused programs that come under it, like CRP Grasslands, are a critical tool to help producers manage their operations while conserving natural resources,” said Hall. “These signups give our farmers and ranchers an opportunity to enroll in CRP for the first time or continue their participation for another term.”
The Burt County FSA office is scheduling phone or virtual appointments for landowners interested in submitting a CRP application. To schedule an appointment, call FSA at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.
“CRP is a competitive application process, not first-come, first-served; however it can take some time to complete an application, so interested individuals are encouraged to contact the office soon for an appointment,” said Hall.
CRP signup informational resources, including an educational video and the opportunity to sign up for online, live question and answer sessions, have been posted at nebraskapf.com/crp-signup/. Three question and answer forums are scheduled for Jan. 19 at noon MST; Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. CST; and Jan. 21 at noon CST. These virtual meetings are being hosted by several Nebraska natural resource and wildlife partners.
Through CRP, farmers and ranchers establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality, and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland in exchange for annual rental payments. CRP general signup is held annually.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.
County Committee election results announced
Sandy Brummond of Craig was elected to represent Local Administrative Area 3 on the Farm Service Agency’s Burt County Committee. Nate Williams of Tekamah will serve as the first alternate. Brummond replaces Quentin Connealy who could not seek re-election due to term limits. Election results were announced recently by County Executive Director Julie Hall.
All recently elected county committee members will take office in January 2021 and will join Jay Johnson and Dan Kahlandt on the committee.
Every FSA office is required to have a county committee, and they are made up of local farmers, ranchers and foresters who are elected by local producers. County committee members are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA. They help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers.
County committee members ensure the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties and are accountable to the Secretary of Agriculture. Members conduct hearings and reviews as requested by the state committee, ensure underserved farmers, ranchers and foresters are fairly represented, make recommendations to the state committee on existing programs, monitor changes in farm programs and inform farmers of the purpose and provisions of FSA programs. The committee meets the first Wednesday of each month at the USDA Service Center in Tekamah.