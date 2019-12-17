Council approves food pantry move

The local food pantry operated by Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council will soon have a new home.
Tekamah City Council on Thursday approved a conditional use permit sought by the ecumenical group to move the pantry from the rear of the Chatt Center to the former Cottonwood Clinic building. About two dozen people attended the public hearing required before a permit can be issued.
Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems gave the church council the building and an adjoining lot after it opened its new clinic on the west side of town. The church council’s intent is to operate the pantry and perhaps open a thrift store to help offset building maintenance costs.
But operating a food pantry is not a permitted use in a residential zone, meaning the church council had to get a conditional use permit. Tekamah Planning Commission recommended the permit be granted, but forwarded two suggestions: that contributions to the thrift store only be dropped off during business hours and that a privacy fence be erected on the former clinic’s lot line.
But many of the property owners in the area objected to the move, both to the planning commission and to the city council. Their biggest issue is a perceived change in the nature of their neighborhood.
“I do not want this on my block,” said Megan Manson who lives in the 900 block of L Street. “I don’t believe they need to be in a residential area to provide their service.
“I’m not putting down the food pantry, we just want it in the right place.”
Joyce Brodersen offered an option she called, “ a win-win-win.”
Her plan was to have the church council sell the property and use the proceeds to pay rent at any other site, or purchase another site of their own. Doing so, she said, would keep the property on the tax rolls and satisfy the neighbors who don’t want to see the pantry move in.
Patty Olson, who oversees the food pantry for the church council, said the organization could not in good faith sell a property that was given to them.
Opponents also cited the possibility of increased traffic in the neighborhood.
Pastor Michael McGregor said the food pantry “sees fewer people in a month than the clinic saw in one day.”
Olson said the pantry serves generally two to three clients at a time and receives a straight truck with supplies once a month.
In contrast, Arbor Care Center across the street receives two semi every week hauling supplies.
McGregor added that food pantry clients must apply to receive services and then they can only use the pantry once a month.
“It’s inconspicuous,” he said. “The hospital gave it to us because they wanted to help the community.”
Megan Tomaiewicz, who lives in the same block as the proposed pantry, agreed saying the new site is within walking distance of three of the city’s low to moderate income housing sites.
“Doesn’t it make sense?”
Council member Chad Zink said granting the permit does not change the neighborhood’s zoning. Rather, it puts conditions on how the property is used. If the property changes hands again, the permit becomes invalid.
And there is a condition.
The permit requires the site be in operation no more than 20 hours a month, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, hours that were agreeable with the church council.
No motion was made to require a privacy fence be erected.
Opponents of the move received enough valid signatures from neighbors, just over the 20 percent threshold, to force approval by a three-fourths vote of the city council. The measure passed by a 3-0 vote with council president Gary Anderson absent.