Tekamah City Council member Kelly Adamson said she just wants the truth to be told.
Adamson is the target of a recall effort, due mainly to her efforts to acquire the former Tiger Bowl as a site for new municipal offices.
Adamson filed a response to the petition’s claims prior to last Thursday’s deadline. The response will be part of the petition’s language when it is circulated. According to the Burt County Clerk’s office, the language had yet to be added and petition documents had not been picked up by Friday morning. According to state law, the primary circulator, Ken McGill, has 20 days to pick them up once they are completed.
Proponents of the recall claim Adamson misled the council and the public by saying the city had no set plans for developing the Tiger Bowl site. The recall effort also accuses her of neglect of duty, abuse of authority, being disruptive in public meetings and disrespecting opinions of citizens.
To date, the city has not sought nor accepted any formal development plans.
Adamson, who is the city’s public buildings commissioner, said the council has known for two years that a new site for city offices was needed. She said last week that discussions over proposed sites were held in closed sessions because the law requires it be done that way as a method to protect the public’s interest.
Adamson sought preliminary drawings and cost estimates from three engineering firms prior to the council’s first vote, in August, to attempt to obtain the property. She also sought information on financing methods. Part of the financing information included a timeline that includes dates for the application for grants as well as dates for bid letting and start of construction.
She said she sought information to help convey a vision to her colleagues and stressed they are not construction plans.
“No plans have been approved by the council and I don’t have that power,” she said. “Closed session drawings have now become a public issue.”
Adamson said eight different buildings have been considered as a possible new home for the city’s administrative offices, but none were deemed acceptable by the council.
She considers the Tiger Bowl site a better option because of the potential it holds.
Adamson said she sought the information as due diligence, “to put together a package of something we could do, but we have to have the property before we can do any planning.
She said that should the property be purchased, any project would proceed the same way the auditorium renovation did, delaying construction until all the money is raised. She said unlike the auditorium work, she doesn’t want to issue bonds to finance construction. “This could take five years to get off the ground. I would rather save our bonds for streets or a new pool,” she said.
Should the petition get into circulation, it would take 99 valid signatures to force a recall vote. County Clerk Sarah Freidel’s office would be in charge of determining the validity of signatures, a process which would take a couple of days.
According to state law, if enough valid signatures are gathered, Freidel must then notify both Adamson and the city council that an election must be held. The council then must order an election to be held not less than 50 nor more than 80 days after the notification of the official whose removal is sought.
Because 2020 is an election year, a special election cannot be held after April 1, meaning any recall election likely would be part of the primary election in May, Freidel estimated.
The city has not yet purchased the property, although a deal is in place to buy the site for $35,000. State law requires a public hearing be held before a purchase is made. A hearing previously set for 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Chatt Center has been postponed because proper public notice had not been accomplished. The hearing has been rescheduled for Jan. 16, 2020, 7 p.m., at Lied Tekamah Public Library.
Following the hearing, barring the submission of a petition to force a public vote on the matter, the council can vote to approve the purchase. A petition to force a public vote currently is being circulated.
City officials said Thursday night that a hearing must be held in order for the council to finalize the purchase. Holding the hearing is one less step toward completion whether a public vote is held or not, but if a petition gathers enough signatures to force a vote, the council cannot vote on the purchase until after the election.
The council voted Oct. 24 to start the purchase process. Mayor Ron Grass vetoed the measure the next day, citing the high cost of whatever path the council may take in developing the lot.
On Nov. 4, the council voted unanimously in overturning Grass’ veto.