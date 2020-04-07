It’s hard to be open when your environment is closed, but that’s the dilemma facing the Burt County Board of Supervisors as well as every other government body in the area.
By law, board meetings have to be open to the public. But by it’s own action the courthouse is closed to walk-in traffic and those with appointments are limited to 10 people in a room. When all seven board members, the clerk and the county attorney all attend a meeting, that means only one more person can be in the board room at any given time.
Those aren’t particularly good odds for someone with business before the board.
But there’s a work-around. Gov. Pete Ricketts recently signed an executive order allowing local governmental bodies to conduct meetings by video conference.
During its March 27 meeting, the county board took a test drive of a program that will allow it to keep its meetings open to the public. Their meeting was broadcast over Zoom, an Internet-based audio-video program that allows an interactive connection between the board and the public. One of its own members, Dale Webster, attended the meeting remotely, in fact.
The board deems the action essential in light of possible further restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. University of Nebraska Extension Educator Carroll Welte, in one of her remaining activities prior to her retirement in June, monitored Zoom for the board, using the subscription from her office. She also recommended they purchase a monthly subscription to the program. She said Zoom would allow members to run meetings remotely should board members be quarantined.
She said the program also would have uses going forward, allowing the board to run committee meetings remotely, or videoconference with vendors or engineers, for example.
On a 6-1 vote, the board decided to purchase a monthly subscriptions that will allow as many as 100 people to take part.
The board also took discussion on meeting federal employee leave requirements in place to deal with the pandemic.
Additionally, county officers will be consulted to see if working from home is an alternative for their various offices.
The county’s new business practices and a listing of contact information for county offices is elsewhere in this edition.
In other business March 27, the supervisors:
—Heard a report from County Clerk Sarah Freidel that the 2020 primary elections still will be conducted with polling places.
“There is a big push to send every voter an early voting application, but they don’t have to use it,” she said. “So people still will be able to go to the polls.”
But that means Freidel will need poll workers which have been in increasingly short supply as people make the effort to comply with social distancing guidelines.
“I’ve had people backing out faster than new ones sign up,” Freidel said.
But that’s only part of her problem. In-person voting in her office is required to begin April 13. She said state election officials are expected to offer guidance within a few weeks.
“They know courthouses are locked,” she said. “But there has to be access for anybody who wants to vote.”
Freidel said the Nebraska Association of County Officials is providing a ballot drop box for Burt and any other county that needs one. The box will be installed near the south entrance. The box will be permanent and secure and would have other applications, such as being a depository for payments, for example.
—Appointed Deputy County Attorney Edmond Talbot as the interim county attorney. Talbot has been in private practice in Blair for a number of years and has previously served as the Washington County Attorney.
Talbot replaces Frank Barron who resigned to take a position as a county court judge. Barron’s resignation took effect March 26.
As it did when it appointed Eric Nick as county sheriff following Bob Pickell’s retirement, the county board can later make a permanent appointment to fill out the rest of Barron’s term. It ends in 2022.
—Approved two applications for economic development funding.
Tri-County Saddle Club received $500 top help purchase radio advertising for the upcoming Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo, set for June 5-6 in Tekamah. The money comes from the county’s two percent lodging tax.
The board also approved a $15,000 building renovation grant sought by Cinday Chatt. Patty Plugge, executive director of Burt County Economic Development Corp. said Chatt wants to add a concrete pad to run the length of the north side of her establishment. The pad also will be partially covered by an awning. The intent, Plugge said, is to create a more usable outdoor space that also would provide a foundation for a future building expansion.
Plugge said $15,000 is the maximum request available through the BCED program. A grant also must not fund more than half of a project’s total cost. Plugge told the board the project meets both criteria.
Price-tagged at $40,000, Chatt also received a $20,000 zero percent loan from the City of Tekamah’s LB 840 fund. The loan must be repaid over 10 years and comes with no option for loan forgiveness.