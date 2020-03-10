The first update of Burt county’s zoning regulations after nearly 20 years of implementation is nearly complete.
Burt County Planning Commission Chairman Rod Bromm and Zoning Administrator David Six discussed the update work with the county Board of Supervisors Feb. 28.
Bromm said the commission has completed the preliminary part of its work and a full slate of recommendations will eb sent to the county board for its approval.
County board chairman David Schold said if the commission was comfortable with its changes, the process can move forward, but he stressed that the public, and the board, must get plenty of time to digest the proposal before a public hearing is scheduled.
Schold asked for a document that compares the changes with the current regulations and shows the differences in two colors. Once all that is done and the public has had time to review the changes a public hearing will be set. After that, the board can vote to accept, amend, or reject the changes.
Bromm said the updates included a new look at setbacks for livestock operations which the commission approved at its January meeting. The new setbacks are consistent with recommendations made in the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Livestock Friendly program. Burt County is one of the state’s 49 Livestock Friendly counties. Bromm added that the new distances also are in line with surrounding counties that include setback distances among their zoning regulations.
The county’s current zoning requirements state that larger operations require a greater setback and enclosed operations required a greater setback than an open lot operation.
The new recommendation eliminates the distinction between enclosed and open lot operations and it reduces the distances.
As an example, 45,000-head chicken operation using environmentally controlled housing would need a setback of three-quarters of a mile. Under the new recommendation, the distance is reduced to three-eighths of a mile.
while he said the commission is comfortable with the livestock setbacks, minds might be changing on setback regulations for wind farms. he said the commission took a look at requirements for alternative energy generation sites, including wind and solar.
He said the regulations that apply to solar farms are fine as they are, but the board may want to consider its own change to wind farm setbacks.
The proposed changes, he said, increase the setback for a 500-foot tower from 1,000 to 1,500 feet. For any tower over 500 feet, the setback is half a mile.
“We though we needed a bigger setback for the bigger windmills,” he said.
But after looking at wind farms in Wayne and Dixon counties, he’s not so sure.
He said that during the tour the noise and vibration were not close to what he’d imagined. He said the pickup they were driving was louder than the windmill.
Six gave a different example. he said the conversation around the board table was recorded at 50 to 70 decibels. “That was less than was recorded at the turbine,”
Bromm said wind farms can produce an economic benefit for the county that shouldn’t be dismissed, citing a quarter-million dollars in personal property taxes plus whatever benefit is paid to farmers whose land is affected either by the windmills themselves or the wires that carry the generated electricity.
“If the county is looking at them, and we should, a half-mile might be too much,”
In other business Feb. 28, the supervisors:
—Approved a bid from Bennet, Neb., based Vogt Construction to replace a culvert west of Decatur.
The company’s bid of $551,753 to replace a culvert on County Road V that was washed out by last spring’s flooding, was the lowest of the four the board received. It also was the closest to the estimate created by engineers at Mainelli Wagner, the firm the board uses for road projects. The other three bids came in at over $825,000.
Vogt was expected to start on the job in June and be finished by the end of August.
The acceptance was contingent on approval by the Federal Emergency management Agency. FEMA is paying 75 percent of the cost. The county and the State of Nebraska are splitting the other 25 percent.