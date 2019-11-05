Julie Hall, county executive director of the Burt County Farm Service Agency office, said last week that the 2019 County Committee election ballots are in the mail. Burt County has three members, each of whom represents a different Local Administrative Area. Each serves a three-year term and one LAA holds an election every year on a rotating basis.
The 2019 County Committee election process began on Nov. 4, when ballots were mailed to eligible voters.
To be counted, ballots must be returned to the FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 2, 2019. Voting by proxy is prohibited, which includes power of attorney. The committee will open ballots on Dec. 4, 2019.
To be an eligible voter, farmers and ranchers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program.
Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot can obtain one from the FSA office. This year’s election includes eligible voters generally located in Decatur, Quinnebaugh, Silver Creek and Riverside townships.
We have one candidate for this year’s election. Dan Kahlandt is nominated to serve as a committee member. He produces corn, soybeans and alfalfa and has a cow/calf operation for the past 14 years. Dan is an active member of the Riverside Township Board.
The area has been represented by Bill Method, the current committee chairman. He is precluded from seeking re-election due to term limits.
“We thank Bill for his nine years serving on the Burt County Committee,” Hall said.
County committee members play a key role in FSA’s efforts to provide assistance to producers, Hall added. “We value the local input of our county committee members who provide their valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and emergency programs.”
Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2020. Visit www.fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information or visit the county FSA office.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.