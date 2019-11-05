Law enforcement in Burt County may soon have another tool at their disposal in battling drug crimes.
During its Oct. 28 meeting, the county Board of Supervisors heard a proposal that would add certain cases to Washington County’s drug court.
District Court Judge John Samson and Burt County Attorney Frank Barron pitched the idea to the board. Samson currently oversees the drug court in Washington County.
It’s not easy, but it works,” said Samson, who hears district court cases in both counties. “If they complete the program the charge is dismissed and there’s no felony on their record. If they don’t, they get sentenced—so there’s a big incentive.”
The idea behind a drug court is to change the behavior of low-level drug offenders before their criminal behavior escalates. Samson said many of the defendants in drug court are not charged with a drug crime, rather, they are charged with crimes that support a drug habit—such as burglary or theft—or crimes that result from drug use—such as assaults or child abuse.
Those who qualify for drug court are subject to intense judicially supervised treatment, mandatory periodic drug testing, community supervision and use of appropriate sanctions and other rehabilitation services. For example, Samson said a failed drug test can mean an immediate two-day jail sentence.
“It doesn’t happen every week, but if it does, they won’t be in the program long,” Samson said. “If I have to put them in jail for four to six months, it’s not near the cost (of the program).
Probation Supervisor Patty Lyon told the board that drug court works to address every aspect of a defendant’s behavior in order to find the causes behind their addiction.
“This gives them tools and skills they’ve never had,” Lyon said. “They want to be productive citizens, but they don’t know how. Even if they fail, they’ve gained skills they didn’t have before.”
Lyon said drug court participants must be actively involved in a treatment program and in a 12-step recovery program. They also must either have a job or perform 25 hours of community service each week.
Barron said the program would be implemented through an interlocal agreement with Washington County. Both he and Samson speculated that Burt County would only send two or three defendants a year into the program and placed the cost at roughly $6,000 a year total. The money goes toward drug court staffing as well as to pay the public defender who represents the defendants.
Those in the program aren’t shielded from paying their share. Drug court is at the minimum an 18-month process. Enrollees pay for drug testing and other probationary costs which can run well over $900, Lyon said.
Both Barron and Samson said the program is cheaper that what the county currently pays to prosecute and incarcerate a drug offender. If a defendant can’t afford bond, the county pays $50 to $55 a day to keep them in jail. If the same defendant is difficult to control or won’t conform to jail rules, they can be held at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center at the state prison in Lincoln for safekeeping, which comes at a higher cost. A juvenile offender who needs to be held at the detention center in Madison costs the county over $100 a day.
Other costs include court-appointed attorneys, which cost the county the statutory rate of $95 per hour; as well as travel time and equipment costs for transporting incarcerated defendants to and from court hearings.
Barron highlighted another cost. In many circumstances, drug arrest can easily spawn a juvenile neglect case which can drag on for months and involve more than one appointed lawyer.
“If we can stop some of those cases, it’d be worth it,” Barron said.
The board took no action on the proposal, wanting time to consult with Washington County board members about the program.