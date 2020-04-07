Restrictions put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have led county officials to change the way business is conducted at the courthouse.
The changes went into effect Jan. 24. They comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines recommended by federal and state agencies.
All Burt County offices are open for business via phone call; e-mail and regular mail. If a matter cannot be resolved remotely, please contact the appropriate office so an appointment can be scheduled.
Appointments are necessary as the doors at county facilities will be locked and access will only be granted to those who have a scheduled appointment.
County officials encourage all individuals who need services to access them online or over the phone when possible. The intent is to provide the safest possible environment for employees and the citizens who are inside county facilities conducting business.
In accordance with the governor’s recommendations, no more than 10 individuals will be allowed to congregate in open areas throughout county offices and spaces.
The State of Nebraska has cancelled all driver’s license physical testing until further notice. Should you simply need a license renewal, an appointment will be necessary and services may be limited. For appointment, call the corresponding number below. DMV services in Burt County are on Tuesdays.
Anyone wishing to attend a court hearing will have to have approval from the court in order to be granted access inside the courthouse.
All registered voters in Burt County are encouraged to complete and return an application to vote by mail. In-person early voting starts Mon., April 13, 2020; unless an order from the governor changes the procedure for the May 12 primary election. Before then, access for early voting will need to be obtained by making an appointment. An appointment can be made by calling the election office.
The public will find a drop box slot on the west door, however, the drop box is not locked or affixed so election ballots cannot be placed in this drop box. Call the election office if you have a ballot for hand delivery.
Until further notice, regularly scheduled Burt County Board of Supervisors meetings will go on as scheduled; however the governor’s recommendations of no more than 10 individuals in the board room during the meeting will still apply. Virtual meetings will be available via Zoom Meetings; meeting information will be published on Burt County Web site.
Burt County officials will monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic guidelines daily and make adjustments to their business practices and services to the public as needed. They want to Thank the public for its understanding and patience during these very challenging circumstances.
County Office Contact Information
Assessor, 402-374-2926, assessor@burtcounty.org
County Attorney, 402-374-2910, attorney@burtcounty.org
County Clerk - Register of Deeds -Election Commissioner, 402-374-2955, clerk@burtcounty.org
County Court Office, 402-374-2950, twila.alexander@nebraska.gov
District Court Office - Jury Commissioner – Passport Facility, 402-374-2905, districtcourt@burtcounty.org
DMV, 402-374-2940, TUESDAYS 9:45 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Economic Development, 402-374-2953, ecodevo@burtcounty.org
Extension Office, 402-374-2929, burt.county@unl.edu
Emergency Management - Zoning, 402-374-2924, em@burtcounty.org
Roads, 402-374-2944, roads@burtcounty.org
Sheriff, 402-374-2900, sheriff@burtcounty.org
Treasurer, 402-374-2911, treasurer@burtcounty.org
Veterans Office, 402-374-2920, veterans@burtcounty.org
Burt County Web site: www.burtcounty.ne.gov