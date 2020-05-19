Area law enforcement could soon have another tool at their disposal in the battle against drug related crimes.
At its May 12 meeting, the Burt County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the county’s participation in a drug court for adult offenders. The proposed program would be run through an already existing program in Washington County.
The resolution only authorizes the county attorney to pursue an interlocal agreement with Washington County. If an agreement can be reached, it must be approved in a separate resolution.
The idea behind a drug court is to change the behavior of low-level drug offenders before their criminal behavior escalates. Many of the defendants in drug courts are not charged with a drug crime, rather, they are charged with crimes that support a drug habit—such as burglary or theft—or crimes that result from drug use—such as assaults or child abuse.
Those who qualify for drug court are subject to intense judicially supervised treatment, mandatory periodic drug testing, community supervision and use of appropriate sanctions and other rehabilitation services. For example, a failed drug test can mean an immediate two-day jail sentence.
Drug courts work to address every aspect of a defendant’s behavior in order to find the causes behind their addiction. Participants must be actively involved in a treatment program and in a 12-step recovery program. They also must either have a job or perform 25 hours of community service each week.
Burt County Attorney Edmond Talbot estimated the cost at $6,000 a year total. The money goes toward drug court staffing as well as to pay the public defender who represents the defendants.
Those in the program aren’t shielded from paying their share. Drug court is at the minimum an 18-month process. Enrollees pay for drug testing and other probationary costs which can run well over $900.
Proponents say the program is cheaper that what the county currently pays to prosecute and incarcerate a drug offender. If a defendant can’t afford bond, the county pays $50 to $55 a day to keep them in jail. If the same defendant is difficult to control or won’t conform to jail rules, they can be held at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center at the state prison in Lincoln for safekeeping, which comes at a higher cost. A juvenile offender who needs to be held at the detention center in Madison costs the county over $100 a day.
Other costs include court-appointed attorneys, which cost the county the statutory rate of $95 per hour; as well as travel time and equipment costs for transporting incarcerated defendants to and from court hearings.