Burt County Courthouse
There is no walk-in service. County officials strongly request using the available online services whenever possible. Since there is no walk-in service, it is required to call ahead and make an appointment with the specific office where they wish to conduct business. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses for county offices is available at the county’s Web site: www.burtcounty.ne.gov.
Tekamah City Office and
USDA Service Center
Call the appropriate office to conduct business. If an in-person meeting is necessary, call to make an appointment before coming in.
Burt County Plaindealer—
Midwest Messenger
Papers are available in the lobby. Customer service issues can be addressed by calling 402-374-3015. The editorial desk can be reached at 402-374-3033.
Washington County Bank,
Tekamah; First Northeast Bank
Most business to be conducted at the drive-up windows, by phone or e-mail. In-person appointments, when necessary, can be made by calling first.
Area churches
Most have suspended in-person gatherings until further notice. Many are livestreaming services through Facebook or using other resources. See Weekly church services on page 2.
Chatt Center
As of March 17th the Chatt Center will be closed until further notice. Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has recommended that all Senior Centers be closed until further notice. The center will still be delivering Meals on Wheels (Home Delivery) for lunch five days a week. We will also do carry out orders. When you come to pick up your carry out we will bring it to the curb side. No one is allowed to come into the building, except for the staff. Please be sure to call us by 9:00 A.M. if you would like to get a meal for that day or we can set it up for the week if you would like to. Call 402-374-2570 please leave a message if I can not answer.
Tekamah-Herman Schools
No classes in session until at least April 3. Students are encouraged to maintain engagement online or with exercises provided by their teachers.
Bars and restaurants
Bars and restaurants in Burt County do not have to stop inside service, but those that remain at full serivce are requested to comply with the 10-person limit.
Please email your closures, postponement and updates to Mark Jackson at mark.jackson@lee.net