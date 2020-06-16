On Thursday night, Tekamah City Council was prepared to discuss possible responses to requests to use city facilities as part of Tekamah’s annual Fourth of July activities.
They didn’t have to.
Tekamah Chamber of Commerce representative Amy Tobin told the council the Chamber has decided to drastically revamp the schedule.
The annual fireworks show will be held at Northridge at dusk on July 3 as planned, but social distancing recommendations will be in effect. She said people coming to watch the show wouldn’t have to get out of their vehicles, for example.
The fireworks show will be preceded by a parade of fire trucks through the city. She said the trucks will act like a signal for residents to know when the show is about to start. “It also will be a tribute to first responders for their efforts during the pandemic,” Tobin said.
An order of Gov. Pete Ricketts prohibits parades, carnivals, midways, dances, street dances and beer gardens through June 30 and that timeframe may be extended.
There will be no parade on the Fourth, no 5K run, Instead of a parade on the Fourth, she said area residents—city and rural— are encouraged to decorate their yards and upload a photograph to the Chamber’s Facebook page. The public can then vote for the best looking yard with the winner receiving a prize.
The annual 5K run which has served as a fundraiser for the pool the past few years, will be going to the virtual world. Those wishing to participate can register online. They will receive a t-shirt, a race bib and a map of a proposed route. Then it’s up to them to run it—on their own, There will be no official start or finish line and no timers.
“It’s all on the honor system,” Tobin said.
Runners can go anytime between July 1 and 14. Runners also are encouraged to take a picture of themselves during their run that includes a recognizable city feature, the pool or the water tower, for example, and upload it to the Chamber’s page.
“It’s not going to be normal,” Tobin said, “but what has been this year?”