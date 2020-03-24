The first Directed Health Measure due to the coronavirus pandemic was issued Thursday, March 19.
The measure comes after the Douglas County Public Health Department confirmed its second case of community transmission of COVID-19. According to a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, the measure imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings.
The DHM applies to all communities in Educational Service Unit Nos. 3 and 19—Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties. It will be in effect until April 30, 2020.
It applies to places such as theaters, houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons, and social gatherings, including weddings, funerals, concerts and athletic events.
Among other steps, the DHM requires restaurants and bars in these areas to close their inside service areas immediately and move to takeout service, delivery, and/or curbside service only until further notice.
Additionally, schools in these areas are directed to operate without students in their buildings. This restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.
Regions of Nebraska outside of ESU Nos. 3 and 19 remain under the guidance issued on March 16 by the governor’s office. If a community transmission case of COVID-19 occurs in other regions of the state, the governor will announce DHMs covering the additional regions.
Friday morning’s numbers from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services placed the number of confirmed COVID-19 case in Nebraska at 32.
At a press conference March 18, Gov. Pete Ricketts stressed the importance of following the recommended guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. The federal Centers of Disease Control recommends people practice social distancing, staying six feet apart and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Retailers like pharmacies, grocery stores and home improvement stores, plus a wide variety of others, are not expected to limit their establishments to 10 people or less, state officials said. Generally, customers of these businesses are not in close proximity to one another, but retailers should use common sense to set up queues that keep customers spread out as much as possible.
Earlier in the day, the second community spread case of COVID-19 was identified in Douglas County, a man in his 40s who was hospitalized. The Douglas County Health Department determined he did not become infected while traveling or through contact with a person with COVID-19. He has no travel history, few close contacts and no public exposure, according to DCHD. There is one household member who is self-quarantined.
“We do expect additional community transmission of COVID-19 in Nebraska. We will continue aggressive efforts to slow the spread of disease in Nebraska so that our hospitals and clinics won’t be overwhelmed and can continue to provide care for those who may need it,” Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday. “Protect those you love and your friends and neighbors by staying home if you’re sick, avoiding crowds and distancing yourself from others.
“As we’ve already seen in some areas, Nebraskans should expect additional closures and cancellations in their communities as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Some retailers are taking steps to dedicate certain shopping hours for the individuals most at risk for catching the virus: senior citizens and those with underlying health concerns, such as cancer patients.
The governor said Thursday not to wait for a store to make a statement that certain time periods were being reserved for older customers or those most at risk. It’s OK, he said, to make that determination for yourself.
Nobody was waiting for Dollar General. The Tennessee-based retail giant announced March 17 that the first hour of operations at all of its stores are to be dedicated to serving customers who may be at most risk. Dollar General stores also will close an hour earlier to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.
The Tekamah store, like every other Dollar General store, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the first hour each day reserved for people for are more at risk.
Bomgaars has changed its weekday hours to 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and has added curbside and carry-out service.
City of Tekamah and Burt County offices remain open for business—but have dramatically cut in-person access.
Beginning last Friday, walk-in business without an appointment at the courthouse was restricted. Residents are encouraged to complete as much of their county business online or over the phone as possible. Appointments must be made with specific offices before entrance can be granted.
A listing of county office phone numbers is elsewhere in this edition.
Similarly, the drop box on the front of the police station building can be used to make payments and other correspondence directed to Tekamah city officials. City Clerk Karolyn McElroy said if a person calls and needs to be seen face to face, “we can accommodate them, at this time anyway.”
City and county officials said the changes were being made to help limit exposure as much as possible.
The USDA Service Center in Tekamah is following the same procedure. As much business as can be done electronically or over the phone should be completed that way. If an in-person visit is necessary, call first and make an appointment.
Chatt Community Center served its last congregate meal for awhile Monday night, March 16. Center director Debbie Dunn said the facility will be closed until further notice by the health department.
To ensure that senior citizens still get a balanced meal daily, the center is expanding its home delivery service. Seniors can get the day’s meal—noon or evening, depending on the day—delivered to their home by calling the center by 9 a.m. each morning. The Meals on Wheels program remains the same.
Lied Tekamah Public Library and Burt County Museum are closed to the public until at least March 28.
Petersen’s Bar 75 is under the restrictions in the DHM and has closed until further notice. Ronnie’s Bar in Tekamah also has decided to close temporarily.
Way North, near Summit Lake, is closing the bar and restaurant but take-out orders will be available between 5 and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Chatterbox Brews in Tekamah remains open but are working diligently to maintain the 10-person limit. Owner Cindy Chatt said customers are welcome to call ahead for takeout or delivery orders.
The city’s banks remain open but request customers do as much business as possible at the drive-up windows, over the phone or online. Appointments can be made for in-person business.
The governor said Wednesday that many businesses are not covered under the 10-person limit. While he encouraged everyone who can work from home to do so, “in a private business, it’s going to be up to the individual. If they can properly socially distance themselves (in a business setting), that’s what we want.”
Farther ahead of the curve than most, Arbor Care Center in Tekamah is not allowing visitors and hasn’t for more than a week.
Cottonwood Clinic is seeing patients but asks that anyone displaying COVID symptoms to call ahead.
Tekamah-Herman Schools closed March 16 and will remain closed through April 3 at least.
Superintendent Dan Gross said Wednesday that staff members had been working on contingencies in the event of a closure for more than a week, struggling with the issue of educating children at home when not every child has the same resources.
“We’re building the airplane as we fly,” Gross said. “Every parent is in a different situation and we want to give them options. We want to do what’s best for everybody.”
Gross said the district has stopped testing and any school work done now is what he called, “enrichment,” but it won’t be graded. Students are encouraged to remain engaged with the education process and take advantage of the options presented them.
If the crisis is extended and students cannot go back to school for a couple of months, other measures may have to be taken, but no decisions have been made.