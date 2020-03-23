As the COVID-19 virus becomes more prevalent in Nebraska, the restrictions put in place by government officials is starting to have more of an effect on daily life.
One of those effects hit hard Monday afternoon.
In an emergency meeting, the Burt County Board of Supervisors made access to the courthouse by appointment only, Doors to the courthouse will be locked. Anyone with business inside must make an appointment with the office they intend to visit. At the time of the appointment, a representative of that office will let the person inside. Separate appointments must be made for each office.
For now, arrangements will be made for early voters in the May 12 primary. In-person voting at the clerk’s office can start April 13. If the election proceeds, election Commissioner Sarah Freidel said a drop box will be available for those who vote at home but want to leave their ballot at the courthouse.
The board’s decision leaves further Department of Motor Vehicles testing in the courthouse up to the department. The DMV already has suspended drive testing statewide and encourages as much online interaction as possible with the department.
Also late Monday, Tekamah-Herman closed school for the rest of the year.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dan Gross said the district was acting on a recommendation from Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
“We will continue to do our very best to provide all our students enrichment learning opportunities until the end of the school year,” Gross wrote. “Our goal continues to focus on the health and well being of our students and staff. We will, to the best of our ability, provide educational services to all of our students.”I am proud of how our staff have worked to put together plans to provide a continuity of learning for their students. They are completely redesigning what “school” looks like on short notice. We realize that each family situation is unique, and we want to support families during this time and not overwhelm them.”
Gross also urged the public to do their part to ‘flatten the curve,” and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Also late Monday, Three Rivers Public Health Department announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County.
The confirmed cases were a man and woman in their 60s, according to a press release. The residents have been in self-isolation since last Wednesday, March 18.
“They were out of state and they traveled to one of the hard-hit areas,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said. “And so we know exactly where we believe they received it, so it was travel-related, and not community-acquired.”
Three Rivers, whose jurisdiction also includes Dodge and Saunders counties, completed contact investigation and notified those identified as close contacts, who will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials.
The community exposures to the coronavirus, which are considered low risk, occurred at:
Family Fare in Blair on Sunday, March 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center near Missouri Valley, Iowa, on Monday, March 16, from 1:30-3 p.m.
“The good thing is, each of our cases were able to go into quarantine last week,” Uhing said. “We’ve done a thorough investigation, and we put in there where we truly believe any low-community risk would be, and I really want to state that I think it’s low.”
As of Monday morning, numbers from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services place the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska at 50. Positive tests had been limited to Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy, Cass, Nemaha, Knox, Buffalo and Dawson counties until the announcement by Three Rivers.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has repeatedly stressed the importance of following the recommended guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. The federal Centers of Disease Control recommends people practice social distancing, staying six feet apart and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Retailers like pharmacies, grocery stores and home improvement stores, plus a wide variety of others, are not expected to limit their establishments to 10 people or less, state officials said. Generally, customers of these businesses are not in close proximity to one another, but retailers should use common sense to set up queues that keep customers spread out as much as possible.
The first Directed Health Measure due to the coronavirus pandemic was issued Thursday, March 19.
The measure comes after the Douglas County Public Health Department confirmed its second case of community transmission of COVID-19. According to a spokesman for Gov. Ricketts, the measure imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings. Violators can be charged with a misdemeanor.
The DHM applies to all communities in Educational Service Unit Nos. 3 and 19—Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties. It will be in effect until April 30, 2020.
It applies to places such as theaters, houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons; and social gatherings, including weddings, funerals, concerts and athletic events.
Among other steps, the DHM requires restaurants and bars in these areas, which include Herman and Blair, to close their inside service areas immediately and move to takeout service, delivery, and/or curbside service only until further notice.
Additionally, schools in these areas are directed to operate without students in their buildings. This restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.
Regions of Nebraska outside of ESU Nos. 3 and 19 remain under the guidance issued on March 16 by the governor’s office. If a community transmission case of COVID-19 occurs in other regions of the state, the governor will announce DHMs covering the additional regions.
“We do expect additional community transmission of COVID-19 in Nebraska. We will continue aggressive efforts to slow the spread of disease in Nebraska so that our hospitals and clinics won’t be overwhelmed and can continue to provide care for those who may need it,” Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday. “Protect those you love and your friends and neighbors by staying home if you’re sick, avoiding crowds and distancing yourself from others.
“As we’ve already seen in some areas, Nebraskans should expect additional closures and cancellations in their communities as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Some retailers are taking steps to dedicate certain shopping hours for the individuals most at risk for catching the virus: senior citizens and those with underlying health concerns, such as cancer patients.
For example, Dollar General announced March 17 that the first hour of operations at all of its stores are to be dedicated to serving older customers. Stores also will close an hour earlier to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.
The Tekamah store, like every other Dollar General store, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the first hour each day reserved for people for are more at risk.
Bomgaars on Monday March 23, added curbside and carryout service at all of its locations, including its Tekamah store. Customers are encouraged to call ahead with orders and store employees will have them ready for pickup. The company also is increasing measures to clean and sanitize its stores each evening.
City of Tekamah also has dramatically cut in-person access.
The drop box on the front of the police station building can be used to make payments and other correspondence directed to Tekamah city officials. City Clerk Karolyn McElroy said if a person calls and needs to be seen face to face, “we can accommodate them, at this time anyway.”
City and county officials said the changes were being made to help limit exposure as much as possible.
The USDA Service Center in Tekamah closed to the public on Monday. Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall said the closure will be in effect for two weeks at least. USDA Service Centers in Nebraska will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only. Any necessary field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible.
Chatt Community Center served its last congregate meal for awhile Monday night, March 16. Center director Debbie Dunn said the facility will be closed until further notice by the health department.
To ensure that senior citizens still get a balanced meal daily, the center is expanding its home delivery service. Seniors can get the day’s meal delivered to their home by calling the center by 9 a.m. each morning.
The senior center in Decatur also is closed but is delivering meals to shut-ins. Curbside service also is available. Those wishing to reserve a meal are asked to call the day before. For a Monday meal, reservations have to be made on Friday.
Lied Tekamah Public Library and Burt County Museum are closed to the public until at least March 28.