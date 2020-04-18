The April meeting of the Craig Village Board was a village first. Due to social distancing restraints in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom, a video communications application, was used to conduct the meeting. All board members, the two village employees and one visitor were virtually present. Business was conducted in just 44 minutes.
In addition, also due to Covid-19, doors to the village office are now closed to visitors. Two previously scheduled rentals of the community center have been delayed with possible postponement.
Village Clerk Megan Unwin shared that the request to the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District for grant reimbursement requires the park improvement project be 100 percent complete before the applicaiton is submitted. The shower area has yet to be completed. Board chairman Duane Hinman and village employee Bart Meyer will prioritize its completion.
There were five applicants for part time summer work. Interviews will be set up shortly so hiring can happen at the May meeting.
Unwin will be compiling a list of water improvements that people want. This information will drive the decisions made by the board in planning water system improvements. In May, a vote is planned to raise the water rates from the current $30 base rate. Many municipalities raise rates 1 percent a year. It’s been about eight years since village rates have increased. One suggestion was to raise the base to $33 now, with another raise closer to the water project’s completion.
Where will the next meeting be held? That will be decided on or before May 11, 2020. At least three days in advance of the May 14 meeting, print notice can be viewed on the village office front door, the door to the fire department’s meeting room and inside the post office. Additionally, if the meeting is again conducted using Zoom and the link is desired, on Facebook search for the “Village Office – Craig, Nebraska.” If relying on this option, users are encouraged ‘Like” the page and to go to the ‘Following’ tab. There use the drop down menu to select ‘see first.’