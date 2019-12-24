The proposed comprehensive plan and zoning regulations currently being developed for the Village of Craig were discussed at the Dec. 12 of the village’s Board of Trustees.
The 10-year plan is begin prepared by Hanna:Keelan, a Lincoln based consulting group. The work for Craig was done as part of a broader project which included a countywide housing study and an update of Burt County’s comp plan and zoning regulations.
Burt County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Patty Plugge told the board in October that because of the wide scope of work, BCED was able to negotiate a lower cost for the total package. As part of that package, Craig was able to get its portion done at a much lower cost—only $2,000, which is about $10,000 below the going rate.
The three projects came at a cost of $38,000, Plugge said. It was split like this: Burt County and BCEDC each paid $12,490, a grant from Nebraska Investment Finance Authority covered $11,020 and Craig paid $2,000.
To help work out the details, the board will hold work sessions as needed on Tuesdays in January at the Village Office in order to make appropriate changes before presenting the package to the public. The work sessions will be open to the public.
During the board’s yearly organizational meeting. Duane Hinman was elected as the board’s chairman. Standing committees are Mike Uhing, street commissioner; Melissa Pedersen, water and sewer commissioner; Jean Raver-Meyer, parks commissioner; and Hope Benne, disability and community center commissioner. The Oakland Independent was reappointed as the legal newspaper. Monthly meetings will remain on of the second Thursday of the month at the Craig Fire Hall at 7 p.m. Megan Unwin was reappointed as village clerk/treasurer, as was JEO as the village’s engineer and Matt Munderloh as village attorney. The board voted to waive the annual audit.
After a 20-minute closed session, it was announced that both village employees will receive a Christmas bonus in appreciation of their work.