On Nov. 7, 2019, at 7 pm., the Craig Village Board had its regular meeting at the Craig Fire Hall. As usual, after roll call, the meeting started by everyone reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Tri-County Saddle Club came to get permission to serve alcohol at its Dec. 14 dinner, dance and auction which will be held at the gym. Additional gym rental dates claimed are Nov. 28 and Dec. 7.
The installation of the four new windows at the gym has been inspected by Bart Meyer, the village maintenance man. He reported the work by Lindy Glass was well done.
Susan Skinner shared that the grant she wrote to the Friends of Oakland Foundation for those new windows was funded in the amount of $3,960, which should nearly cover the cost.
It was reported that Johnson Services came and did some storm sewer cleaning.
Progress continues on the new park bathrooms. It is hoped the plumbing work can be completed in the next week, so that construction can proceed when weather allows.
The board voted to have Scott Cowles appointed as Street Superintendent.
Clerk Megan Unwin was given permission to attend two conferences, the February Midwinter Conference and the March Clerk Institute and Academy.
The board voted for the clerk to reconcile the fund balances.
Unwin explained a separate account was needed for the USDA water grant and the board approved this action.
The Zoning Regulations (74 pages) and Comprehensive Plan (75 pages) are now online. An informational meeting will be held in December to explain the plans. The public will be invited to attend.
The December board meeting was moved from the second Thursday, to the first, which is December 5.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:48.