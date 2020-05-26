Utilities were the main topic of conversation at the May meeting of the Crag Village Board of Trustees.
Especially water rates. A unanimous vote of the board increased rates to help pay for infrastructure improvements.
Starting in June, water rates will increase to $33 a month with an additional charge of $4 per thousand gallons of water.
Additionally, 37T meters are currently not registering, but the $12,500 of emergency funds could be used for water meter replacement, as infrastructure changes that increase revenue can be implemented.
Every service point needs to have a functioning meter so water usage can be measured. This helps in monitoring for leaks which may remain hidden for a substantial period of time and cause undermining.
Chairman Duane Hinman explained some of the current conditions of the water plant. The electrical and control systems in the filter plant were installed in 1981. They need to be updated as replacement parts are difficult, if not impossible, to find for the nearly 40-year-old system. Currently, chlorine is added right before the water enters the water distribution system. The recommended addition point would be before the filtering process. These items will become a part of the water system upgrade for which grants and loans will be sought.
Additionally, several fire hydrants were tested by JEO and had inadequate water pressure.
In other business, James “Jimmy” Duval was hired for summer help. He not only has experience in lawn service, but also construction.
Plans for annexation and surveying were discussed. Currently the park is outside of the village boundaries as are properties at the south east corner of town commonly referred to as “dead man’s curve.” The intent is to increase the number of lane miles that can be submitted for state financial support.