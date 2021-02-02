CRP sign-up ends next week

Area producers are reminded that sign-up into the General Conservation Reserve Program ends Friday, Feb. 12.
Landowners interest in submitting an application for the program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office as soon as possible, Burt County FSA Executive Director Julie Hall said.
General CRP is a competitive application process, not first-come, first-served, however it can take some time to complete the application.
“A common statement for CRP is to farm the best and conserve the rest,” Hall said. “Look carefully at your farm. Do you have some marginally productive land that CRP may be an option? If so, please contact your FSA office to make an appointment.”
Information on CRP signup resources, including an educational video and opportunity to register for online webinars with live question and answer sessions, have been posted at nebraskapf.com/crp-signup/.
But applications must be in by next Friday, Feb. 12.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.