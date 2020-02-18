Burt County voters may not have much to get excited about for the May primary—for now at least.
Recent filings for office don’t yet portend a contested race for any office. But incumbents can file until 5 p.m. today, (Feb. 18), at County Clerk Sarah Freidel’s office.
Incumbent Republican Gary “Bird” Swanson has filed to retain his Dist. 6 seat on the Burt County Board of Supervisors. He joins fellow incumbents Dave Schold, who represents Dist. 2 and Dist. 4 Supervisor Paul Richards in seeking another term in office. No Democrats have filed in any of the three races.
Under state law, partisan races—those where a party affiliation is listed—don’t need a primary unless the race is contested. Nonpartisan races don’t need a primary unless the candidate pool is greater than twice the number of available seats.
There may not be any of those, either.
As of late last week, the three incumbents running for seats on Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education—Ward 1 rep Chris Booth and Mandyn Pruess and Burt Rogers from Ward 3—were running without opposition
Gary Anderson, the senior member of Tekamah City Council, had filed to retain his West Ward seat but East Ward incumbent Kelly Adamson had not. Political newcomer Matt Cass has filed for the East Ward seat.
The biggest question for Tekamah voters involves the city council’s proposed purchase of the former Tiger Bowl property. The council previously approved the purchase, but a successful petition drive has left the decision up to a vote of the people.
The council has a public hearing planned for 7 p.m. on April 2 at City Auditorium.
Regardless of a public vote, the hearing is required before the council can finalize the purchase the property.
At its Jan. 23 meeting, the council decided to use the public hearing as a chance to clear the air and educate the public prior to the vote.
The council is expected to approve the ballot language for the question at its Feb. 27 meeting. It must be registered with Freidel’s office by March 2.
Elsewhere in the county: Tim Magnusson and Henry Unwin have filed to keep their seats on the Oakland-Craig school board while Corey Petersen is seeking re-election to the Lyons-Decatur board.
Carvin Housh, Sr. is running for re-election to the Lyons City Council.
Mike Uhing and Hope Benne have filed to keep their seats on the Craig Village Board. Mark Siecke is asking to be returned to Decatur’s Village Board. All three advance directly to the general election in November.
Non-incumbents may file for office through the close of business on March 2.