Demolition work started Wednesday on the dilapidated downtown Tekamah storefronts recently purchased by Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. A TIDC spokesman said the demolition fulfills a three and a half year old abatement order filed against the property. The total cost of the project, including purchase, abatement and demolition, is pegged at $140,000. TIDC has a campaign under way to raise the additional $46,204 needed to complete the effort. Pledges have been received from Tekamah Community Foundation and Burt County Economic Development Corp.