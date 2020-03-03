The statistics behind the coronavirus outbreak are dire. 2,800 dead from the over 83,000 cases reported worldwide—and those numbers are three weeks old.
But an area infectious disease experts cautions area residents to be smart, not scared.
“Right now, the flu is a bigger threat in the region than coronavirus,” Karen Amsberry, with Blair’s Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems told reporters Thursday afternoon.
She said coronavirus is not new, but the strain, known as COVID-19, that’s currently circling the globe is new. COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that’s much like the flu. As such, she said the precautions are the same. Although there’s no vaccine for COVID-19 like there is for the flu, Amsberry said there are things people can do—wash your hands a lot, practice good respiratory etiquette, “and stay home if you’re sick.”
She said as of last week only 60 Americans had been diagnosed with the virus, but only one of them, a patient in California, picked up the virus from somewhere other than the known risk areas.
Amsberry said there are likely to be more because as with any respiratory virus, the transmission rate is high. The elderly and people with underlying health concerns, especially respiratory concerns are most at risk. Symptoms generally appear 10-14 days after exposure and the mortality rate also appears higher than with the flu, but, she added, the numbers are changing.
Amsberry reminds the public that worst-case scenarios are the stock in trade of public health experts. The state’s public health departments continue to ask their residents to let them know if residents meet any of the risk factors.
“If you’re concerned about exposure, give us a call,” she said.
Callers will be screened to determine risk factors, but every call would be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Amsberry said coronavirus is zootonic, meaning animals carry it. Sometimes it jumps to humans as it did with the SARS, the bird flu, epidemic.
She said there is no defined treatment yet, so medical providers treat the symptoms— the cough, the fever, the headache. But because COVID-19 is a virus, antibiotics—which treat bacterial infections—are not effective in treating it.
She said the biggest fear is the unknown, “and everything in medicine is unknown at some point. That can make the fear factor pretty high, but the more we learn, the better decisions we can make.”
She urged concerned residents to seek information from trusted sources, such as the federal Centers for Disease Control or their local public health department.
She said the United States is very fortunate, very well equipped and very well prepared to handle an outbreak. The nation’s leading biocontainment unit is housed at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“This hospital, and many in the area, is well-equipped to handle an outbreak,” she said.