Although Tekamah City Council approved appointments to some city positions Thursday night, but the appointment of council members to serve as commissioners for the city’s departments was delayed for a second time.
During the Dec. 26 council meeting, Mayor Ron Grass said he wanted to wait before recommending a slate of commissioners for the coming year. For 2019, Gary Anderson is the street/bridge commissioner; Kelly Adamson was commissioner for the solid waste department and public buildings; Jane Walford is the water/sewer commissioner and Chad Zink is the pool/parks commissioner.
But all that ends tomorrow, Jan. 1, 2020.
“So what happens if we get to 2020 and these commissioners don’t get appointed?” Walford asked.
“It’ll be my responsibility,” the mayor said.
City Attorney Matt Munderloh said he didn’t believe any state statute or city ordinance required the appointment of commissioners.
“It’s been a practice here for years and it’s a practice in other communities,” he said, “but from a legal standpoint they are discretionary assignments. No law requires them.”
A city ordinance does require two council members to serve on the Tekamah Community Foundation’s board of directors. Anderson and Walford were reappointed to those posts.
Jen Wakehouse and Zink were reappointed to the Pool Advisory Committee. Police Chief Dan Jacobs was reappointed as the city’s code enforcement officer while Nathan Lund was reappointed as sanitation superintendent.
A new vacancy on the Planning Commission was announced last week as well.
A health concern has forced Jesse Harrod to resign from the commission. Interested applicants are asked to contact the city office.