Downtown institution riding off into the sunset

After 52 years of fitting locals, rock stars and rodeo queens in their boots and cowboy duds, the owners of Dick’s Western Store, an institution in downtown Tekamah, have decided to retire and close the business.
“It’s been an incredible ride” said Anne Sheets, who currently owns the store with her husband Floyd. She has been an employee of the store since high school. “In my heart I wish Dick’s could stay open forever, but I know that’s not reality.”
A retirement sale will start on Thursday, Jan. 30, and continue until all the merchandise and fixtures have sold. Sale hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sheets family would like to say thanks for an incredible 52-year run.
The current location opened as Dick’s Western Store in 1968. Dick Sheets graduated from Herman High in 1947 and moved to Tekamah after attending barber school and meeting Marge Bowland who would become his wife of 67 years. He opened his own barber shop in 1949 and, after a few moves, landed in a building on 13th Street that was too big for just the barber shop.
Dick and Marge started selling shoes and boots in the extra space, eventually adding western apparel and cowboy hats, and so began the legend of Dick’s impeccable customer service and it’s broad selection of fine boots and clothing.
Business at Dick’s grew steadily, and soon locations were added in Omaha and Norfolk. He eventually sold the Tekamah store to Floyd and Anne to spend additional time at the other stores and pursue his love of Appaloosa horses. The other two stores were open for more than a decade and at one time Dick owned over 100 horses.
In his later years, most days Dick could still be found at the flagship store and barbershop on Tekamah’s Main Street chatting up patrons and selling boots.
In a 2010 Plaindealer profile marking his 80th birthday, he said, “Coming to town every morning has been like starting a vacation. You never know what will happen, but it’s usually something great!”
Dick passed away in 2016 but he was the origin of an incredible family tree and the store and his legacy were left in good hands.
Most of the Sheets kids and grandkids have grown up in the store and can fit a pair of boots or shape a Stetson hat on the steamer. At 92, Marge still stops by the store on occasion see what’s new.
But the modern retail environment, including competition from online sellers, takes a toll on small-town family shops.
“We’d like to keep it open, but we just can’t,” Floyd said. “Nothing lasts forever and it was good while it lasted.”
When Dick started his barber shop on Tekamah’s main drag, haircuts were 50 cents. Dick’s son, Greg, followed in his footsteps and still offers a great haircut for a for a very reasonable price and even an old school straight razor shave for the men.
Greg’s Barbershop will remain open during and after Dick’s retirement sale.
When she started, Anne was the 17-year-old high school sweetheart of Dick’s son Floyd, and was painfully shy with the customers.
“Dick used to make me stand in front of the three-way mirror and smile at myself,” she recalled.
She eventually came out of her shell and for 45 years customers have traveled across many state lines for her expertise of boots and for her bright personality.
She once fit Johnny Cash in a hat and boots at the Omaha store.
“It’s been a real joy to live and work in this community and share Dick’s legacy” she said. “I will mostly miss our faithful customers, and the smell of leather!”