ELV opens full-time vaccine clinics

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department last week started taking reservations in two dedicated COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
One is located in Sunset Plaza in Norfolk while the second is in the former Hog Slat building at 529 S. Main St. in West Point.
A department spokesman said Elkhorn Logan Valley is looking for a site in Tekamah to house a similar clinic.
The West Point clinic is open every Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every Wednesday from 3-7:15 p.m.
The Norfolk clinic is open Mondays, 3-7:15 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday.
The clinics are open to anyone over the age of 16. Area residents wanting to set up an appointment may do so online at vaccinate.ne.gov. Setting up an appointment will require answering several health screening questions, Those who previously registered through Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services or through the health department will have to answer the questions again in order to get to an appointment window.
As of last Wednesday, 36 percent of the district’s 43,944 residents over 16 had been fully vaccinated.
The expanded vaccination campaign comes as much of the country is seeing rising COVID-19 numbers. In its weekly update April 21, DHHS reported 163 patients hospitalized. Nebraska hospitals cared for an average of 161 COVID-19 patients a day over the previous seven days. Daily averages in prior weeks were 167, 140, and 106 COVID-19 patients. Nebraska’s main goal remains protecting hospital capacity, a DHHS spokesman said.
The state has confirmed the presence of five COVID-19 variant strains. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Nebraska Public Health Lab (NPHL) have confirmed that the South African variant of COVID-19, known as B.1.351 has newly arrived in the state. This variant has been spreading throughout the United States, but has been identified less frequently than other variants.
A total of 423 of these variants of concern have been identified in the state. To date, 354 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant (U.K.), which is more contagious than the original strain of coronavirus and is the most dominant strain in the U.S. Other variants present in Nebraska are 58 cases of the B.1.427/B.1.429 variant (california), 2 of the B1.526 variant (New York), 2 cases of the B.1.351 variant (South Africa) and 7 cases of the P.1 variant (Brazil).
Testing platforms like Test Nebraska and others will still produce a “positive” result for the identified variants.
Although caution is required because of many of the unknowns surrounding the new variant strains, vaccines remain the greatest hope for returning to normal, the report stated. Widespread vaccinations can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All approved vaccines were shown to prevent hospitalization and deaths related to COVID-19.
For the week ending April 25, Nebraska is scheduled to receive 54,990 total doses of Pfizer and 39,900 total doses of Moderna. The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceutical vaccine is still temporarily paused by DHHS following CDC and FDA recommendations after six patients out of the more than 6 million Americans who received the vaccien developed a rare and serious type of blood clot.
Resuming the use of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the United States will require clear guidelines for the medical community on how to best treat patients that develop the clot, as well as alerting vaccine recipients to be aware severe headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting, leg pain (and/or swelling), or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination. If any of these symptoms occur, patients should contact their health care provider.
A panel of expert advisors to U.S. health agencies was scheduled to meet late last week to determine whether the pause should continue. Scientists have yet to establish a direct link between the Johnson &Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceutical vaccine and the unusual blood clots.
Any potential adverse reactions to vaccines should be reported into the CDC’s vaccine adverse events reporting system VAERS, https://vaers.hhs.gov/. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, HIPAA, permits reporting of protected health information to public health authorities including the CDC and Federal Drug Administration.
Friday morning’s figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed Burt County recording five of its 665 positive cases in the last 14 days, two were diagnosed in the last week.
Friday morning’s numbers from DHHS showed 218,197 positive diagnoses of the virus since the pandemic began. Of that count, over 77 percent of them, 168,057, have recovered.
Statewide, DHHS reported Friday morning 577,281 people had received both doses of vaccine, up nearly 54,000 from the week before. It takes two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to be fully effective. The two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more than 90 percent effective at preventing infection after people are fully vaccinated with two shots, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is around 75 percent effective.
Statewide, 1,334,637 doses had been administered of the 1,586,606 that have been received to date.