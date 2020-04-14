Council eyeing cost-saving measures in light of pandemic
An emergency meeting of Tekamah City Council is set for 6 p.m. Thursday. The council wants to review the most current financial numbers before making a decision on several fronts.
The main concern for the council is the loss of sales tax revenue. In the 2019 fiscal year, the city brought in roughly $408,000 in sales tax, including $100,000 dedicated to the LB 840 fund. With the coronavirus pandemic, The council is concerned that the money it expected to make when the current budget was compiled, about $300,000, won’t meet projections. Mayor Ron Grass said he is expecting a 25 percent reduction in the city’s portion of sales tax, about $75,000.
That’s money that could be used to hire seasonal help in the street department, or, more obviously, pay for operations at the city pool. Grass speculated that between the shortfall and directed health measures from the governor’s office, the pool may not be able to open at all, but that decision has not yet been made.
Street Superintendent Matt Deemer, who oversees the city’s parks, said the city owes it to the young people who have been hired as lifeguards to tell them if they’ll be working this summer. Those who needed certifications have already paid for and taken the needed classes to get their credentials under an agreement that the city would reimburse them once the pool is operating. Deemer said that money still will need to be paid whether the pool opens or not.
Part of an order from Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier in the day precluded the pool from opening until at least May 31.
Council member Kelly Adamson tempered the proposed revenue loss saying many of the businesses that have curtailed their business can’t charge sales tax.
“I’ve seen more people staying in town to shop,” she said, “so it may come out the same.”
The council directed City Clerk Karolyn McElroy to compile the most recent figures in time for Thursday’s meeting.
The city’s parks are not yet open, but the 10-person limit and other social distancing measures still apply.
That means no early ball practices.
Police Chief Dan Jacobs said officers are patrolling the park and violators can be ticketed.
In other business April 9, the first in the newly renovated City Auditorium, the council:
—Heard a report on progress of the auditorium remodel.
Adamson said the floor in the main section has been finished and it needs to cure. Some drywall projects remain to be completed after the crew that had been hired walked off the job over coronavirus concerns.
Grass said it will be up to the general contractor, Sioux Contracting, to hire a replacement.
The final grant payment of $187,500 has been received from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and deposited into the city’s account.
—Postponed indefinitely the public hearing set for May 4 to discuss the city’s proposed purchase of the former Tiger Bowl property. A public hearing will be required before the council can make the purchase.
If the property can be purchased at all is a question on the May 12 primary ballot. There is $140,000 in the current budget to purchase a site for a new city office. A new home became necessary because renovation work at the auditorium has turned the former office space into a storage area. The city has been sharing office space with the police department in the interim.
— Accepted the job evaluation and approved the recommended pay increase for Zoning Administrator/Building Inspector John Manson.
—Reviewed and approved the audit for the 2019 fiscal year. There were no major deficiencies in the city’s financial practices, auditor Ric Ortmeier said.