Enrollment open for ARC/PLC contracts

Farmers and landowners are required to notify the local Farm Service Agency office if there will be changes in their farming operation for crop year 2021.
Burt County FSA Executive Director Julie Hall said common changes (with an example) that should be reported for the 2021 farming operation are: change in tenant; change in owner (land purchase); change in members of an entity, such as stockholder or heir changes; change in crop shares from previous year, like a change from share rent to cash rent.
Common changes that should be reported for individuals and entities are: address, phone number, e-mail address or bank account number or routing number.
Hall adds, “We are finishing up recording the above changes that we are aware of for 2021,” Hall said. “We would like each of our farmers and owners to be aware that now is the time to report these changes.”
To update your records, please contact the office at 402 374 1920.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.