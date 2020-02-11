Nebraska Extension in Thurston County will host a two-part farm succession workshop in Pender for agricultural landowners, ranchers and farmers thinking about how they should proceed with plans to retire, exit or transfer the farm or ranch business.
The series will be held March 12 and March 16, 1:30-3:30 p.m. each day, at the Pender Fire Hall, 314 Maple St.
Presenters will include Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, and Brandon Dirkschneider, a certified financial planner. Vyhnalek specializes in farm succession in the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Dirkschneider is a certified farm transition coordinator.
“Retiring or passing the farm to the next generation is difficult to think about and is an admission of your own impending demise,” said Allan Vyhnalek. “However, it is a necessary step and, with good planning, can be made as painless as possible.”
The workshop is free, but registration is requested and can be completed by contacting Nebraska Extension in Thurston County at 402-385-6041.
The sessions will cover the importance of having a plan, proper family communications and proper family negotiations, as well as tools for estate planning and other financial strategies.
“Reactions from past participants can be summarized into one comment: most wished that they had attended this workshop years earlier,” said Vyhnalek. “This program gives a good outline of the process farm and ranch businesses need to take to start or restart that process.”
For more information on Extension resources for transition in Nebraska, visit https://agecon.unl.edu/succession.