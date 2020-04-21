Federal legislation has provided funding for small business loan programs, including the newly-created Paycheck Protection Program.
“Washington County Bank has been very engaged in this program,” said WCB loan official Sarah Chatt. “We have been assisting several of our Burt County customers with PPP application submissions.”
The CARES Act also provides $10 billion in funding for an existing program — the Economic Injury Disaster Loans — for which many small businesses in Burt County, but not farms, are currently eligible.
These loans are for working capital, for paying fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid due to the government mandated shutdown of local businesses. Payroll numbers must be submitted from calendar year 2019 or the last 4 quarters, Chatt said.
“The best course of action for anyone with a business adversely affected by the coronavirus is to contact their bank to discuss their specific situation and which option will be the best fit,” she said.
Burt County farmers and ranchers can apply through existing Small Business Administration lenders, including many banks and participating Farm Credit institutions. Farms with 500 or fewer employees are eligible.
“Any farmer affected by the coronavirus should reach out to their bank and let them know their situation,” Chatt said. “Their banker will help them determine which assistance program makes the most sense for them.”
Lenders will accept applications through June 30, although interested individuals should not delay in applying.
“Once a completed application is submitted, the approval process time is quick,” Chatt said. “When the application is approved, it will be funded within 10 days of that approval date.”
Self-employed people, including farmers, are now eligible to apply for unemployment benefits. In addition, the CARES Act includes several provisions for non-profit organizations, including eligibility to apply for the PPP, Chatt said.
“WCB is doing our best to help our customers through these challenging times,” she said. “Be very careful of scams regarding any stimulus money. Use reliable sources of information: U.S. Treasury, Small Business Administration and your local banks.”
Another excellent local resource for information on the PPP program and CARES Act is the Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center. Its director, Jessica Campos, oversees all of the WBC’s training and education programs.
“We keeping the community informed of programs the SBA, federal, state and local governments have to offer,” Campos said. “Being informed is critical.”
She said that some business owners are feeling frustrated. There is lots of information, which leads to lots of confusion. The center is there to answer questions and concerns, she said.
“Things have been changing quickly,” Campos said. “We have calls every day with SBA for updates.”
WBC also operates a lending program as a micro-lender. According to the SBA, a micro-lender is a non-profit organization that receives a loan from SBA. In turn, the micro-lender makes small loans to very small businesses in the community.
The micro-lender can also provide technical assistance to small businesses. All credit decisions are made by the micro-lender. Recently, the WBC was certified by the SBA to supply bridge loans, Campos said.
If you have any questions about loans through the WBC, contact Jessica Campos at 402-870-1521 or email jessicac@cfra.org. For questions about SBA loans, the PPP or CARES Act, contact Sarah Chatt at 402-374-2020.