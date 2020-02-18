Streets in Tekamah are still feeling the affects of the bomb cyclone that hit the Midwest last March. The widespread damage has made repair materials scarce and has stretched thin federal funding and personnel to oversee its disbursement.
City crews also are grappling with repair work on streets used as a detour for the delay-plagued P Street project.
With all that in mind, Tekamah City Council on Thursday passed Resolution 2020-1, which accepts the city’s One- and Six-Year Street Plan as presented by Street Superintendent Matt Deemer. The approval followed a seconds-long public hearing. No one from the public attended the meeting to address the plan.
Noticeably absent from the plan are any new projects for 2020. Deemer told the Plaindealer that 2020 will be consumed with maintenance projects, many stemming from last spring’s flooding. Since no idea is yet available on the amount of funding coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the city is limited on the number of projects it can plan.
The long-range plan shows half a dozen familiar items. They include paving 15th St. between B and midway between G and H streets; and asphalt overlays on M St. between 8th and 12th, 12th St. from M to P; 16th between L and M; and J St. from 10th to 12th
Deemer told the council that although the plan is a formal document, it is only a plan. Items can be added or moved as they arise.
The council also approved Deemer’s request to contract with Lincoln-based T&T Earth Moving to provide concrete crushing for the city. Approval comes with the understanding that City Attorney Matt Munderloh must approve any contract.
Deemer said the city has approximately 3,500 tons of concrete and asphalt stockpiled at the west transfer site. He said that material could be reused for a number of city projects and the remainder could be sold.
In other business during its brisk Feb. 13 meeting, the council:
—Approved Pay Request Number 6 from Sioux Contracting in the amount of $109,820 for renovation work on City Auditorium.
The job is on time and under budget, council member Kelly Adamson said. Substantial completion is expected later this week or early next, at which time an occupancy permit can be issued.
City Clerk Karolyn McElroy said the facility already is booked for events in March, including the Chamber of Commerce’s annual appreciation banquet set for March 16 and Big Red Night, sponsored by Tekamah Lions Club, on March 18.
—Approved Water Department Head Tony Daugherty’s and employee Steve Mills’ attendance at the Nebraska Rural Water Conference, set for March 9-11 in Kearney. Also approved was McElroy’s attendance at the Nebraska Municipal Clerk Institute. It will be held March 16-20 in Kearney.
—Accepted the job evaluation of Burt County Museum custodian Linda Bisanz and approved the recommended pay increase.