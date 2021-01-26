FSA deadlines approaching fast

Deadlines are fast approaching for several programs through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
The first deadline is for the Livestock Forage Program, said Burt County FSA Executive Director Julie Hall. The program provides livestock producers that suffered grazing losses due to the 2020 drought. LFP signup ends Feb. 1.
The next deadline is Feb. 12 for the General Conservation Reserve Program.
“If you have some acres on your farm that would fall into the statement, ‘farm the best and conserve the rest,’ give the office a call so we can get your application processed and all your signatures returned by the deadline,” Hall said.
Another deadline is CFAP Additional. This coronavirus-related program has a deadline of Feb. 26. More information will be coming for cattle producers and per-acre payments as these provisions are not yet known, Hall said.
She said her staff can now help contract growers of broilers, laying hens, pullets, turkey, egg layers and swine.
“These growers will need to be able to certify a loss of revenue in 2020 compared to their revenue in 2019,” Hall said. A copy of the contract and the revenue for both years will be provided
Pullets and turfgrass sod are now eligible under CFAP2. Those producers will be paid on a percentage of their overall 2019 sales.
The remainder of the CFAP Additional is for those who previously filed for CFAP. They include:
CFAP1 for swine will receive a ‘top-up’ payment. No application is needed.
Sales commodities (specialty crops, specialty livestock, and nursery crops) under CFAP2 may be entitled to an updated payment. Hall said more information will be announced soon.
CFAP2 also has a price trigger for row crops where an Approved Price History wasn’t previously available. Hall said an updated the payment formula is being developed.
More information on CFAP Additional can be found at farmers.gov/cfap
March 15 is the deadline for Agricultural Risk Coverage/Price Loss Coverage (ARC/PLC) for 2021. If producers wish to change their program election, they must contact the office so a new contract can be drawn. If any 2019/2020 contract did not rollover into 2021, the contract must be elected and enrolled by March 15. This includes farms that have been reconstituted, the base acres have changed, or other actions that removed the multi-year contract.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.